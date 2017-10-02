Green Goddess Dressing or Dip for Vegetable Crudité

What sets Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar apart from other restaurants in Las Vegas is its innovative and...

What sets Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar apart from other restaurants in Las Vegas is its innovative and forever-evolving menu that includes the current season's freshest ingredients. This summer, under the direction of executive chef Brian Massie, Hearthstone is offering a new menu of crafted house-made dishes including this seasonal Green Goddess dressing with vegetable crudité. This dish completely encompasses summer's zesty and bold flavors — it is the perfect appetizer to share on a summer night out.