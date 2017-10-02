Green Goddess Dressing or Dip for Vegetable Crudité

  1. Home
Oct 2, 2017 | 5:32 pm
Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar

What sets Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar apart from other restaurants in Las Vegas is its innovative and forever-evolving menu that includes the current season's freshest ingredients. This summer, under the direction of executive chef Brian Massie, Hearthstone is offering a new menu of crafted house-made dishes including this seasonal Green Goddess dressing with vegetable crudité. This dish completely encompasses summer's zesty and bold flavors — it is the perfect appetizer to share on a summer night out.
Ingredients

  • 1 avocado
  • 3 Tablespoons tarragon vinegar
  • 1/2 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 white anchovy, minced
  • 2 Tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1 Tablespoon honey
  • 1/4 Cup heavy cream
  • 1 Tablespoon shallot
  • 1 Cup blended oil
  • Salt, to taste
  • Pepper, to taste
  • 3 Tablespoons parsley, minced
  • 2 Tablespoons tarragon, minced
  • 2 Tablespoons chives, minced
  • 1 Tablespoon basil, minced

Directions

Combine everything in a vita prep except oil and herbs (parsley, tarragon, chives, and basil). Blend till smooth. While it's running, drizzle in oil. Season with salt and pepper and then add herbs. Serve with your favorite fresh vegetables. 

Dressing Shopping Tip

Ingredients like olive oil, shallots, mustard, cream, stock, and butter will help bring French flavors to your cooking.

Dressing Cooking Tip

Make sure you shake the vinaigrette thoroughly before serving or you'll get all the oil off the top and none of the flavor.

Dressing Wine Pairing

Salads with vinegar-based dressings don't go well with wine. Albariño, torrontés, or riesling with seafood or poultry salads in mayonnaise- or cream-based dressings; pinot gris/grigio, sauvignon blanc, sémillion, or grüner veltliner with salads with lemon juice-based dressings.

