Green Goddess Dressing or Dip for Vegetable Crudité

Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar
What sets Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar apart from other restaurants in Las Vegas is its innovative and forever-evolving menu that includes the current season's freshest ingredients. This summer, under the direction of executive chef Brian Massie, Hearthstone is offering a new menu of crafted house-made dishes including this seasonal Green Goddess dressing with vegetable crudité. This dish completely encompasses summer's zesty and bold flavors — it is the perfect appetizer to share on a summer night out.
Combine everything in a vita prep except oil and herbs (parsley, tarragon, chives, and basil). Blend till smooth. While it's running, drizzle in oil. Season with salt and pepper and then add herbs. Serve with your favorite fresh vegetables.