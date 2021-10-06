Step 1: Set 1 Hatch or poblano chile directly over a gas burner or a hot grill, or under a hot broiler, turning often, until chile skin blisters and blackens, about 5 minutes total. Cool, then peel off the blackened skin, remove the seeds and rinse under cool water. Chop.

Step 2: Put 4 ounces of beans, ¼ cup tahini, 2 tablespoons oil, 1 teaspoon salt and the juice of ½ a lime juice into a blender. Add ½ of the roasted chile and 1/3 cup water. Blend smooth. Taste for spice and add remaining chile if desired and blend smooth. Consistency should be that of creamy salad dressing; to thin, add a little more oil or water.

Step 3: Cover and refrigerate for several days. Use at room temperature.