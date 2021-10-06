  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.666665
3 ratings

Green Chile Tahini Sauce

October 6, 2021
By
Pour over lamb chops and thank us later
tahini sauce with green chiles
Kristen Mendiola / The Daily Meal; Shannon Kinsella / food styling

This tahini-based sauce has an incredibly balanced flavor with just a little kick at the end.

Ready in
20 m
20 m
(prepare time)
5
Servings
135
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
5 Creative Recipes for Green Tomatoes
13 Recipes With Leafy Greens for a Healthy, Green St. Paddy's Day
Get Your Green On: 11 Super Spinach Recipes

Notes

You can substitute 1 can (4 ounces) roasted green chiles, drained, for the fresh chile here. This sauce goes well with grilled lamb chops, salmon or halibut.

Ingredients

  • 1 fresh Hatch chile or small poblano chile, roasted, peeled, seeded
  • 1/2 Ounce of a 15-ounce cannellini or other white beans, drained (will yield 4 ounces)
  • 1/4 Cup tahini
  • 2 Tablespoons avocado oil or extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • Juice of ½ lime
  • 1 Tablespoon chopped mint
  • 1 Tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
  • 1 Tablespoon chopped fresh chives (or green onion tops)

Directions

Step 1: Set 1 Hatch or poblano chile directly over a gas burner or a hot grill, or under a hot broiler, turning often, until chile skin blisters and blackens, about 5 minutes total. Cool, then peel off the blackened skin, remove the seeds and rinse under cool water. Chop.

Step 2: Put 4 ounces of beans, ¼ cup tahini, 2 tablespoons oil, 1 teaspoon salt and the juice of ½ a lime juice into a blender. Add ½ of the roasted chile and 1/3 cup water. Blend smooth. Taste for spice and add remaining chile if desired and blend smooth. Consistency should be that of creamy salad dressing; to thin, add a little more oil or water.

Step 3: Cover and refrigerate for several days. Use at room temperature.

Tags
beans
best recipes
olive oil
sauces
Tahini
white beans
Hatch Chile
Green Chile Tahini Sauce
poblano chile