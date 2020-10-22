chile con queso

October 22, 2020 | 2:45pm
Rebecca Fondren Photo/Shutterstock
Rob Walsh, author of "The Texas Cowboy Cookbook," recommends using this dip for tortilla chips, tacos, chalupas or Frito pie.
This recipe by Rob Walsh appeared in the Chicago Tribune.
Notes
Walsh's recipe calls for Velveeta cheese and a can of Rotel tomatoes, a brand of canned tomatoes with green chiles.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound processed cheese, cut into 1-inch cubes
- 1 (10-ounce) can tomatoes with green chiles
Directions
Melt the cheese in a slow cooker or double broiler.
Stir in the tomatoes.
Serve warm.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving314
Total Fat26g40%
Sugar1gN/A
Saturated15g73%
Cholesterol77mg26%
Protein19g37%
Carbs3g1%
Vitamin A208µg23%
Vitamin B120.7µg27.7%
Vitamin C6mg7%
Vitamin D0.5µg3%
Vitamin E0.9mg5.8%
Vitamin K3µg3%
Calcium526mg53%
Fiber0.9g3.6%
Folate (food)23µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)23µg6%
Iron0.4mg2.2%
Magnesium25mg6%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.4mg2.3%
Phosphorus366mg52%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium148mg3%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg27.2%
Sodium541mg23%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg24.3%
Trans0.9gN/A
Water73gN/A
Zinc3mg24%