2
1 rating

Chile Con Queso

October 22, 2020 | 2:45pm
I dip, you dip, we dip
chile con queso
Rebecca Fondren Photo/Shutterstock

Rob Walsh, author of "The Texas Cowboy Cookbook," recommends using this dip for tortilla chips, tacos, chalupas or Frito pie. 

This recipe by Rob Walsh appeared in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
20 m
5 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
314
Calories Per Serving
Notes

Walsh's recipe calls for Velveeta cheese and a can of Rotel tomatoes, a brand of canned tomatoes with green chiles.

Ingredients

  • 1 Pound processed cheese, cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 1 (10-ounce) can tomatoes with green chiles

Directions

Melt the cheese in a slow cooker or double broiler.

Stir in the tomatoes.

Serve warm.

Nutritional Facts
Total Fat26g40%
Sugar1gN/A
Saturated15g73%
Cholesterol77mg26%
Protein19g37%
Carbs3g1%
Vitamin A208µg23%
Vitamin B120.7µg27.7%
Vitamin C6mg7%
Vitamin D0.5µg3%
Vitamin E0.9mg5.8%
Vitamin K3µg3%
Calcium526mg53%
Fiber0.9g3.6%
Folate (food)23µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)23µg6%
Iron0.4mg2.2%
Magnesium25mg6%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.4mg2.3%
Phosphorus366mg52%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium148mg3%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg27.2%
Sodium541mg23%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg24.3%
Trans0.9gN/A
Water73gN/A
Zinc3mg24%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
cheese
dip
game day
peppers
queso
slow cooker
chile con queso