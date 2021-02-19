  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Greek Island Taverna’s Lamb Chops

February 19, 2021
By
Marinate for 24 hours for the best flavor
Greek Island Taverna’s Lamb Chops
Amy Beth Bennett/Sun Sentinel

Tender lamb chops are marinated in fresh lemon juice, herbs and Greek olive oil, then seared on the grill. They're easy enough for a quick supper yet elegant enough for entertaining.

This recipe is from Sotiri "Sam" Kantzavelos of Greek Islands Taverna in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. It was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Ready in
24 h and 10 m
24 h
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
2280
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1/3 Cup fresh lemon juice
  • 2/3 Cups Greek virgin olive oil
  • 1 Teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/2 Teaspoon dried rosemary
  • 1/4 Cup chopped parsley
  • 4 New Zealand baby lamb chops, about 1 1/2 to 2 inches thick
  • Kosher salt and fresh ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

Step 1: In a medium non-reactive bowl, place 1/3 cup fresh lemon juice. Gradually whisk in 2/3 cup Greek virgin olive oil. Add 1 teaspoon dried oregano, 1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary and 1/4 cup fresh parsley. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Step 2: Place 4 New Zealand baby lamb chops in a re-sealable plastic bag. Add half of the marinade to the bag. Reserve the remaining half for serving. Refrigerate and marinate chops overnight.

Step 3: Prepare a grill to medium high heat. Remove lamb chops from marinade, and discard the used marinade. Grill chops about 3-5 minutes per side for medium doneness. Transfer to serving plate and drizzle with 1/4 cup of the reserved marinade. Serve remaining sauce on the side.

