Greek Island Taverna’s Lamb Chops

Tender lamb chops are marinated in fresh lemon juice, herbs and Greek olive oil, then seared on the grill. They're easy enough for a quick supper yet elegant enough for entertaining.
This recipe is from Sotiri "Sam" Kantzavelos of Greek Islands Taverna in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. It was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 1/3 Cup fresh lemon juice
- 2/3 Cups Greek virgin olive oil
- 1 Teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/2 Teaspoon dried rosemary
- 1/4 Cup chopped parsley
- 4 New Zealand baby lamb chops, about 1 1/2 to 2 inches thick
- Kosher salt and fresh ground black pepper, to taste
Directions
Step 1: In a medium non-reactive bowl, place 1/3 cup fresh lemon juice. Gradually whisk in 2/3 cup Greek virgin olive oil. Add 1 teaspoon dried oregano, 1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary and 1/4 cup fresh parsley. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
Step 2: Place 4 New Zealand baby lamb chops in a re-sealable plastic bag. Add half of the marinade to the bag. Reserve the remaining half for serving. Refrigerate and marinate chops overnight.
Step 3: Prepare a grill to medium high heat. Remove lamb chops from marinade, and discard the used marinade. Grill chops about 3-5 minutes per side for medium doneness. Transfer to serving plate and drizzle with 1/4 cup of the reserved marinade. Serve remaining sauce on the side.