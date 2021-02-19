Greek Island Taverna’s Lamb Chops

Step 1: In a medium non-reactive bowl, place 1/3 cup fresh lemon juice. Gradually whisk in 2/3 cup Greek virgin olive oil. Add 1 teaspoon dried oregano, 1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary and 1/4 cup fresh parsley. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Step 2: Place 4 New Zealand baby lamb chops in a re-sealable plastic bag. Add half of the marinade to the bag. Reserve the remaining half for serving. Refrigerate and marinate chops overnight.

Step 3: Prepare a grill to medium high heat. Remove lamb chops from marinade, and discard the used marinade. Grill chops about 3-5 minutes per side for medium doneness. Transfer to serving plate and drizzle with 1/4 cup of the reserved marinade. Serve remaining sauce on the side.