Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease baking sheets.

Step 2: In a medium bowl, combine 2 cups all-purpose flour, 1 1/3 cups quick-cooking oats, 1 teaspoon baking soda, 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon and 1/2 teaspoon salt.

Step 3: In a large mixer bowl, beat 1 cup butter or margarine, 1 cup packed brown sugar and 1 cup granulated sugar until light and fluffy. Add 1 cup canned pumpkin, 1 large egg and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract; mix well.

Step 4: Add flour mixture; mix well. Stir in 3/4 cup chopped walnuts and 3/4 cup raisins.

Step 5: Drop 1/4 cup dough onto prepared baking sheet; spread into 3-inch circle or oval. Repeat with remaining dough.

Step 6: Bake for 14 to 16 minutes or until cookies are firm and lightly browned. Cool on baking sheets for 2 minutes; remove to wire racks to cool completely. Decorate as desired with icing, morsels, candies, raisins or nuts.