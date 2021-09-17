  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Great Pumpkin Cookies

September 17, 2021 | 3:58pm
The perfect autumn after-school snack
Great Pumpkin Cookies recipe - The Daily Meal
tvirbickis/iStock/Getty Images Plus

What could be more "autumn" than a sweet treat made with cinnamon, pumpkin, walnuts and raisins? These cookies are sure to delight in the fall, or any time of the year you're craving a hearty snack.

This recipe is by Sharry Goldman of Storrs, Connecticut, and was originally published in the Hartford Courant.

Ready in
25 m
10 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
12
Servings
Related Recipes
Beyond Pie: 10 Great Pumpkin Recipes
5 Great Rib Recipes
6 Great Grilling Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 Cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 1/3 cups quick-cooking oats
  • 1 Teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 Cup butter or margarine
  • 1 Cup packed brown sugar
  • 1 Cup granulated sugar
  • 1 Cup canned pumpkin
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 3/4 Cups chopped walnuts
  • 3/4 Cups raisins
  • For decorating: icings, chocolate morsels, candies, raisins or nuts

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease baking sheets.

Step 2: In a medium bowl, combine 2 cups all-purpose flour, 1 1/3 cups quick-cooking oats, 1 teaspoon baking soda, 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon and 1/2 teaspoon salt.

Step 3: In a large mixer bowl, beat 1 cup butter or margarine, 1 cup packed brown sugar and 1 cup granulated sugar until light and fluffy. Add 1 cup canned pumpkin, 1 large egg and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract; mix well.

Step 4: Add flour mixture; mix well. Stir in 3/4 cup chopped walnuts and 3/4 cup raisins.

Step 5: Drop 1/4 cup dough onto prepared baking sheet; spread into 3-inch circle or oval. Repeat with remaining dough.

Step 6: Bake for 14 to 16 minutes or until cookies are firm and lightly browned. Cool on baking sheets for 2 minutes; remove to wire racks to cool completely. Decorate as desired with icing, morsels, candies, raisins or nuts.

Tags
after school snack
autumn
Bake sale
baking
best recipes
canned pumpkin
cinnamon
cookie
dessert
egg
fall
Festive
halloween
holidays
kid friendly
nuts
oats
Pumpkin
pumpkin puree
raisins
snack
walnut
pumpkin cookies
Great Pumpkin Cookies
pumpkin desserts