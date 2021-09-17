What could be more "autumn" than a sweet treat made with cinnamon, pumpkin, walnuts and raisins? These cookies are sure to delight in the fall, or any time of the year you're craving a hearty snack.
This recipe is by Sharry Goldman of Storrs, Connecticut, and was originally published in the Hartford Courant.
Ingredients
- 2 Cups all-purpose flour
- 1 1/3 cups quick-cooking oats
- 1 Teaspoon baking soda
- 1 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1 Cup butter or margarine
- 1 Cup packed brown sugar
- 1 Cup granulated sugar
- 1 Cup canned pumpkin
- 1 large egg
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
- 3/4 Cups chopped walnuts
- 3/4 Cups raisins
- For decorating: icings, chocolate morsels, candies, raisins or nuts
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease baking sheets.
Step 2: In a medium bowl, combine 2 cups all-purpose flour, 1 1/3 cups quick-cooking oats, 1 teaspoon baking soda, 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon and 1/2 teaspoon salt.
Step 3: In a large mixer bowl, beat 1 cup butter or margarine, 1 cup packed brown sugar and 1 cup granulated sugar until light and fluffy. Add 1 cup canned pumpkin, 1 large egg and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract; mix well.
Step 4: Add flour mixture; mix well. Stir in 3/4 cup chopped walnuts and 3/4 cup raisins.
Step 5: Drop 1/4 cup dough onto prepared baking sheet; spread into 3-inch circle or oval. Repeat with remaining dough.
Step 6: Bake for 14 to 16 minutes or until cookies are firm and lightly browned. Cool on baking sheets for 2 minutes; remove to wire racks to cool completely. Decorate as desired with icing, morsels, candies, raisins or nuts.