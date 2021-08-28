Step 1: In a large pan, heat 1 cup water, 1 pinch kosher salt and 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter (cut up). Bring to a boil.

Step 2: Dump in 1 cup flour, all at once. Stir with a wooden spoon to a big soft lump that looks something like mashed potatoes. Stir another minute to cook the flour.

Step 3: Scrape dough into the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Beat on medium, slowly pouring in 4 lightly beaten eggs. Sprinkle in 3/4 cup grated Gruyère (other hard cheese). Dough will look like thick vanilla pudding.

Step 4: Preheat oven to 400 F.

Step 5: Scrape dough into a pastry bag fitted with a plain 1/2-inch tip. Pipe about 48 (1-inch) diameter mounds onto parchment-lined baking sheets. Two spoons or a tiny ice-cream scoop also work. Gougeres are made from a dough called "choux," which means cabbage; not aiming for pretty here. Sprinkle the little lumps with remaining cheese.

Step 6: Slide pans into oven; bake until gougeres are golden and puffed, about 20 minutes. Pull one out, break open and check: the inside should be steamy and creamy, but not wet. If need be, bake another minute.

Step 7: Gougeres are delightful plain, or use a paring knife to slit the bottom and stuff with any savory morsel—even a pistachio, chunk of brie or wisp of salami.