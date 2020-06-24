In small sauce pot over medium heat bring milk, cream, sugar, salt, and cayenne to a low simmer. Stir with a whisk and incorporate both the grated corn and whole corn kernels. Then add the corn meal while continuing to stir to keep from any sticking or scorching on the bottom of the pan.

Cook the corn meal for about 5 minutes on medium heat at a low simmer and then turn down to low heat while constantly stirring. Cook for about another 10 minutes until the mixture is thick like grits. Depending on the grind of your corn meal you may need to add another ¼ to ½ cup of milk if the mixture is too tight.

Once the corn meal is cooked completely, remove from heat. Cool to at least room temp. To speed this process up you can place on a flat sheet pan or in the cooler to expedite the process.

Once cooled to at least 80 degrees Fahrenheit (26 degrees Celsius) you can place in a large mixing bowl and stir in egg yolks, cheese, sour cream and scallions. Fold in egg whites very slowly and gently using a rubber spatula.

In six four-ounce baking dishes place a dab of butter and coat the interior of the dish well by rubbing the butter on all interior sides of the dishes. Once buttered, add about a teaspoon of corn meal to each dish and dust all sides and bottom lightly with an even coating of corn meal. The butter will make the corn meal stick in place. Distribute the cornbread batter into each dish evenly and fill only about 4/5 up the side of each ramekin.

In a four-inch deep hotel pan place the ramekins and pour hot water in the pan (careful not to get any water inside the corn bread mixture). Cover the pan with aluminum foil and bake 10 minutes at 350 degrees. Remove aluminum foil and cook for another 10 to 15 minutes until the bread sets and is lightly browned. The cornbread should still be gooey and resemble the firmness of a soufflé.

Remove from oven. Using tongs to pull the hot cornbreads from the water bath and unmold on plate keeping top side up. Use a small pairing knife and run the tip around the edge of bread separating it away from the dish. Gently dump upside-down on clean surface and then flip right side up on plate. Serve hot!