Gooey Butter Cake

May 15, 2018 | 2:21 pm
By
A classic Midwestern dessert
Gooey Butter Cake
Dreamstime

This classic St. Louis pastry was supposedly made by accident, when a baker reversed the amount of butter and flour in a recipe. But unlike many mistakes, this was a happy one, resulting in an iconic, indulgent dessert.

Ready in
1 h
12
Servings
473
Calories Per Serving
Makes
1 cake

Ingredients

  • 1 package yellow cake mix
  • 4 eggs, divided
  • 1/2 Cup butter, melted
  • 8 Ounces softened cream cheese
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla or almond extract
  • 4 Cups powdered sugar

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

Lightly grease a 9-by-13-inch cake pan.

In a large bowl, mix cake mix, melted butter or margarine, 1 teaspoon vanilla, and 2 eggs with an electric hand mixer.

Press the cake mixture in to the pan.

In a separate large bowl, mix together the cream cheese, 2 more eggs, and vanilla with an electric mixer. Slowly add in the confectioner's sugar. Pour over cake layer.

Bake for 40–50 minutes, or until cake is done but center is gooey.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
17g
26%
Sugar
59g
N/A
Saturated Fat
10g
48%
Cholesterol
94mg
31%
Protein
5g
9%
Carbs
77g
26%
Vitamin A
157µg
17%
Vitamin B12
0.2µg
3.9%
Vitamin D
0.5µg
0.1%
Vitamin E
0.8mg
4.1%
Vitamin K
3µg
3%
Calcium
121mg
12%
Fiber
0.5g
2.1%
Folate (food)
14µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
56µg
14%
Folic acid
25µg
N/A
Iron
1mg
7%
Magnesium
8mg
2%
Monounsaturated
4g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
1mg
5%
Phosphorus
186mg
27%
Polyunsaturated
0.9g
N/A
Potassium
70mg
2%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.2mg
11.8%
Sodium
409mg
17%
Sugars, added
39g
N/A
Thiamin (B1)
0.1mg
7.4%
Trans
0.4g
N/A
Zinc
0.4mg
2.7%
