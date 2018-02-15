Gnocchi with Creamy Leeks and Fennel

Cooking Off the Cuff: leeks and potatoes - a classic pairing in a new form

Over the years, I’ve repeatedly paired potato gnocchi with leeks, a logical progression from the excellent classic leek and potato soup, a.k.a. vichyssoise in its chilled version. I’ve also brought fennel together with leeks – to harmonious effect – and have sometimes included other ingredients such as Italian-style sausage. Recently, however, Jackie and I had a purified version that could hardly have been more delightful. It was essentially gnocchi with creamed leeks and fennel, which already sounds appetizing, don’t you think?

If you omit what would seem to be the central element – the gnocchi – and use a little less cream, this leek and fennel mixture stands on its own as an accompaniment to, say, roast chicken or a veal or pork chop.

It isn’t hard to find recipes for gnocchi; some are good, some are disastrously bad. As a starting point for the somewhat firm gnocchi that I favor, I use the British food writer Felicity Cloake’s recipe; I’m fond of the way she explains exactly how she arrived at it.

Note that pepper is used (and optionally at that) only to add aromatic sparkle at the table: It would contribute nothing to the dish as it cooks. This is part of my new campaign to back away from the unconsidered use of pepper in everything we eat apart from dessert: Let’s save it for recipes that really benefit from it.