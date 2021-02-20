Gluten-Free Linzer Tart

Step 1: In a large bowl with an electric mixer on high speed, beat 1/2 cup (1 stick) margarine until soft, scraping down the sides of the bowl with a silicone spatula once or twice.

Step 2: Add 1 1/2 cups ground almonds, 1 cup ground walnuts, 1/2 cup ground hazelnuts, 1/2 cup potato starch and 1/4 cup granulated sugar and mix. Separate a little more than half the dough and put it into your tart or pie pan. Leave the remaining dough in the bowl.

Step 3: Use your hands to press the dough into the bottom of the pan to cover it and create a 1/3-inch-thick crust on the sides. It's easiest to press the dough with your fingers into the sides and corners of the pan first and then press the palm of your hand into the bottom of the pan to help cover it with dough. Take a little extra dough from the bowl if needed to cover the bottom. Place the pan in the freezer.

Step 4: Add 1/2 cup confectioners' sugar to the smaller piece of dough in the bowl and mix it in; the easiest way is to use your hands. Shape the dough into a ball and flatten it. Do not worry if the dough is crumbly. Wrap the dough in plastic and place it in the freezer for 45 minutes.