Gluten Free and Dairy Free Yogurt Donuts

These donuts are utterly divine!
This recipe is courtesy of Angela Garbacz of Goldenrod Pastries, a boutique pastry shop in Lincoln, Nebraska, that specializes in delicious sweet treats that cater to different diets like vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free as well as many other allergies and dietary restrictions.

12
Servings
Ingredients

For the donut batter

  • 1 Cup dairy-free yogurt
  • 1/2 Cup vegetable oil
  • 1 Cup sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 3/4 Cup gluten-free flour
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt

For the glaze

  • 2 Cups powdered sugar
  • 6 Tablespoons almond milk
  • Vanilla extract
  • Pink food coloring

Directions

For the donut batter

Preheat your oven to 350F, and grease two donut pans, for a total of 12 donuts.

Combine the yogurt, oil, sugar, and eggs in the bowl of a stand mixer. Mix for about 1 minute, or until everything is combined well. Add in the flour, baking soda, and salt - mix to combine to a smooth batter.

Fill a piping bag with the batter and about a 1" hole cut on the end. Pipe into the donut molds. Bake in the oven for 15 minutes, or until a nice golden brown. Flip our on a tray to cool.

For the glaze

Combine all ingredients of glaze in a mixing bowl until a beautiful pink color. Add a little pink food coloring until it is your perfect shade of pink. I love to decorate with crushed, freeze-dried berries - and edible flowers.