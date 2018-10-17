Gluten Free and Dairy Free Yogurt Donuts
This recipe is courtesy of Angela Garbacz of Goldenrod Pastries, a boutique pastry shop in Lincoln, Nebraska, that specializes in delicious sweet treats that cater to different diets like vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free as well as many other allergies and dietary restrictions.
Ingredients
For the donut batter
- 1 Cup dairy-free yogurt
- 1/2 Cup vegetable oil
- 1 Cup sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 3/4 Cup gluten-free flour
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
For the glaze
- 2 Cups powdered sugar
- 6 Tablespoons almond milk
- Vanilla extract
- Pink food coloring
Directions
For the donut batter
Preheat your oven to 350F, and grease two donut pans, for a total of 12 donuts.
Combine the yogurt, oil, sugar, and eggs in the bowl of a stand mixer. Mix for about 1 minute, or until everything is combined well. Add in the flour, baking soda, and salt - mix to combine to a smooth batter.
Fill a piping bag with the batter and about a 1" hole cut on the end. Pipe into the donut molds. Bake in the oven for 15 minutes, or until a nice golden brown. Flip our on a tray to cool.
For the glaze
Combine all ingredients of glaze in a mixing bowl until a beautiful pink color. Add a little pink food coloring until it is your perfect shade of pink. I love to decorate with crushed, freeze-dried berries - and edible flowers.