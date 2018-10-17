Gluten Free and Dairy Free Yogurt Donuts

Preheat your oven to 350F, and grease two donut pans, for a total of 12 donuts.

Combine the yogurt, oil, sugar, and eggs in the bowl of a stand mixer. Mix for about 1 minute, or until everything is combined well. Add in the flour, baking soda, and salt - mix to combine to a smooth batter.

Fill a piping bag with the batter and about a 1" hole cut on the end. Pipe into the donut molds. Bake in the oven for 15 minutes, or until a nice golden brown. Flip our on a tray to cool.