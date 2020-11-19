Gingerbread Cake

Instead of the usual gingerbread cookies for the holidays, try out this recipe. This cake has all of the spices you love in a classic gingerbread that you can have on the dessert table during your holiday party.
This recipe was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Notes
No buttermilk on hand? The editors offer this substitution: Add 1 tablespoon lemon juice or white vinegar to 1 cup milk, then let stand at room temperature 10 minutes until thickened
Ingredients
- 1 3/4 Cup flour
- 2 Teaspoons ground ginger
- 1 Teaspoon Dutch-processed cocoa powder
- 1 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/2 Teaspoon ground cloves
- 1/2 Teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1/2 Teaspoon ground allspice
- 1/2 Teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 3/4 Cups light or dark molasses
- 3/4 Cups sugar
- 1 stick (8 tablespoons) unsalted butter, melted, cooled
- 1 egg, room temperature
- 1 Cup buttermilk, room temperature
- Whipped cream or ice cream
Directions
Place oven rack in the middle of the oven; heat to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
Whisk the flour, ginger, cocoa powder, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, allspice, baking soda and salt together in a medium bowl; set aside.
Beat the molasses, sugar and melted butter together in a large bowl with an electric mixer on low speed until combined, 1-3 minutes.
Beat in the egg until combined, about 30 seconds.
Beat in the buttermilk until combined, about 30 seconds.
Beat in the flour mixture until the batter is smooth and thick, 1-3 minutes.
Scrape the batter into a greased 8-inch-square baking pan; smooth the top.
Gently tap the pan on the counter to settle the batter.
Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out with a few moist crumbs attached, 35-40 minutes, rotating the pan halfway through baking.
Let cake cool completely in pan, 1-2 hours.
Serve with whipping cream or ice cream.