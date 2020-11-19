Gingerbread Cake

Place oven rack in the middle of the oven; heat to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Whisk the flour, ginger, cocoa powder, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, allspice, baking soda and salt together in a medium bowl; set aside.

Beat the molasses, sugar and melted butter together in a large bowl with an electric mixer on low speed until combined, 1-3 minutes.

Beat in the egg until combined, about 30 seconds.

Beat in the buttermilk until combined, about 30 seconds.

Beat in the flour mixture until the batter is smooth and thick, 1-3 minutes.

Scrape the batter into a greased 8-inch-square baking pan; smooth the top.

Gently tap the pan on the counter to settle the batter.

Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out with a few moist crumbs attached, 35-40 minutes, rotating the pan halfway through baking.

Let cake cool completely in pan, 1-2 hours.

Serve with whipping cream or ice cream.