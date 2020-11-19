  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Gingerbread Cake

November 19, 2020 | 11:54am
Your new favorite holiday cake
Gingerbread Cake
margouillat photo/Shutterstock

Instead of the usual gingerbread cookies for the holidays, try out this recipe. This cake has all of the spices you love in a classic gingerbread that you can have on the dessert table during your holiday party.

This recipe was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
1 h
20 m
(prepare time)
40 m
(cook time)
9
Servings

Notes

No buttermilk on hand? The editors offer this substitution: Add 1 tablespoon lemon juice or white vinegar to 1 cup milk, then let stand at room temperature 10 minutes until thickened

Ingredients

  • 1 3/4 Cup flour
  • 2 Teaspoons ground ginger
  • 1 Teaspoon Dutch-processed cocoa powder
  • 1 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 Teaspoon ground cloves
  • 1/2 Teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1/2 Teaspoon ground allspice
  • 1/2 Teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 3/4 Cups light or dark molasses
  • 3/4 Cups sugar
  • 1 stick (8 tablespoons) unsalted butter, melted, cooled
  • 1 egg, room temperature
  • 1 Cup buttermilk, room temperature
  • Whipped cream or ice cream

Directions

 Place oven rack in the middle of the oven; heat to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Whisk the flour, ginger, cocoa powder, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, allspice, baking soda and salt together in a medium bowl; set aside.

Beat the molasses, sugar and melted butter together in a large bowl with an electric mixer on low speed until combined, 1-3 minutes.

Beat in the egg until combined, about 30 seconds.

Beat in the buttermilk until combined, about 30 seconds.

Beat in the flour mixture until the batter is smooth and thick, 1-3 minutes.

Scrape the batter into a greased 8-inch-square baking pan; smooth the top.

Gently tap the pan on the counter to settle the batter.

Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out with a few moist crumbs attached, 35-40 minutes, rotating the pan halfway through baking.

Let cake cool completely in pan, 1-2 hours.

Serve with whipping cream or ice cream.

