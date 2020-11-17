  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Gingerbread Bars with Cream Cheese Icing

November 17, 2020 | 1:16pm
Holiday tea time snack
Gingerbread Bars with Cream Cheese Icing
Courtesy of McCormick

This dessert recipe will be your new favorite snack after dinner. These gingerbread bars have everything you can find in yummy gingerbread with a sweet cream cheese icing spread on top.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
50 m
20 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
27
Servings
147
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 Cup flour
  • 1 Tablespoon ground ginger
  • 1 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 Teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 3/4 Cups (1 1/2 sticks) butter, softened
  • 1 1/4 Cup sugar, divided
  • 1 egg
  • 1/3 Cup molasses
  • 3 Tablespoons water
  • 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
  • 2 Teaspoons vanilla extract

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Line 13x9-inch baking pan with foil.

Spray foil with no stick cooking spray.

Mix flour, ginger, cinnamon, baking soda and salt in a medium bowl.

Set aside.

Beat butter and 3/4 cup of the sugar in a large bowl with an electric mixer until light and fluffy.

Beat in egg until well blended.

Gradually beat in flour mixture until well mixed.

Stir in molasses and water just until blended.

Spread evenly in prepared pan.

Beat cream cheese in a large bowl with an electric mixer until smooth.

Beat in remaining 1/2 cup sugar and vanilla until smooth.

Reserve 1/2 cup of the icing; refrigerate remaining icing.

Spoon dollops (about 1 teaspoon each) of the reserved icing over batter in pan.

With knife or spatula, swirl icing through the batter to marbleize.

Bake 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Cool in pan for 15 minutes.

Lift out of the pan using foil.

Cool completely on wire rack.

Invert and peel off foil.

Spread refrigerated icing over top.

Cut into bars.

Store in refrigerator.

Nutritional Facts
Servings27
Calories Per Serving147
Total Fat8g13%
Sugar13gN/A
Saturated5g25%
Cholesterol29mg10%
Protein1g3%
Carbs17g6%
Vitamin A76µg8%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.2%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.3%
Vitamin K0.7µg0.6%
Calcium21mg2%
Fiber0.2g0.9%
Folate (food)3µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)3µg1%
Iron0.4mg2.1%
Magnesium13mg3%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.1mg0.9%
Phosphorus22mg3%
Polyunsaturated0.4gN/A
Potassium86mg2%
Sodium69mg3%
Sugars, added12gN/A
Trans0.2gN/A
Water10gN/A
Zinc0.1mg1.2%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
Christmas
cinnamon
cream cheese
dessert recipe
ginger
gingerbread
new years
holiday dessert
winter recipe
molasses
Gingerbread Bars with Cream Cheese Icing