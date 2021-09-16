Step 1: Preheat oven to 300 F.

Step 2: Line large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or foil coated with cooking spray. Spread 8 cups unsalted, unbuttered popped popcorn onto prepared baking sheet.

Step 3: In small saucepan set over medium heat, heat 1/4 cup light olive oil, 2 tablespoons honey and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Stir in 2 teaspoons grated lemon zest, 1 1/2 teaspoons ground ginger and 1 teaspoon ground turmeric. Pour over popcorn and toss gently to coat evenly.

Step 4: Bake for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until popcorn is dry and crisp. Let cool completely before serving.