4.5
2 ratings

Ginger Turmeric Popcorn

September 16, 2021
Your new favorite healthy afternoon snack
This fall-inspired recipe flavors freshly popped popcorn with honey, turmeric, ginger and lemon zest. Make a double batch—this healthy snack gets gobbled up quickly.

This recipe is from the National Popcorn Board and was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.

Ready in
35 m
5 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
236
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 8 Cups unsalted, unbuttered popped popcorn
  • 1/4 Cup light olive oil
  • 2 Tablespoons honey
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 2 Teaspoons grated lemon zest
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons ground ginger
  • 1 Teaspoon ground turmeric

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 300 F.

Step 2: Line large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or foil coated with cooking spray. Spread 8 cups unsalted, unbuttered popped popcorn onto prepared baking sheet.

Step 3: In small saucepan set over medium heat, heat 1/4 cup light olive oil, 2 tablespoons honey and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Stir in 2 teaspoons grated lemon zest, 1 1/2 teaspoons ground ginger and 1 teaspoon ground turmeric. Pour over popcorn and toss gently to coat evenly.

Step 4: Bake for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until popcorn is dry and crisp. Let cool completely before serving.

