Ginger Spice Delights

1. Heat oven to 375 degrees. For the dough, grind the oats in a food processor until it looks like fine powder, 1-2 minutes.

2. Beat the butter and 1/3 cup granulated sugar in a large bowl with an electric mixer on medium-high speed until light and fluffy. Add the brown sugar and orange zest, continuing to beat as you add the molasses, applesauce, egg yolk and vanilla. Mix the baking soda, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, allspice, pepper and salt together in a bowl. Add to the dough. Beat on medium-high until well mixed.

3. Turn the mixer to medium; slowly add the ground oats. Then slowly add the whole wheat flour. The dough will be moderately sticky.

4. For the coating, pulse the sugar and orange zest in a food processor until well combined. Place in a shallow bowl.

5. Using a rounded teaspoon of dough per cookie, roll the dough into balls; roll each ball in the coating sugar. (If necessary, moisten your palms to help with rolling.) Place the balls about 11/2 inches apart on parchment-lined cookie sheets.

6. Bake in batches until the edges are set and tops are cracked but the centers are still soft and puffy, about 10 minutes. Let the cookies cool on the baking sheets.