Ginger Apple Streusel Cake

Sift together the flour, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, baking powder, baking soda and salt into a medium bowl.

Stir in the crystallized ginger and set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, beat the butter with an electric mixer until light and fluffy.

Gradually add the sugars, continuing to beat until very light.

Add the eggs one at a time, beating well before adding the next. (Don't overbeat or the cake will be tough.)

Gently stir in the chopped apples.

With the mixer on low speed, alternately beat in the flour mixture and the buttermilk, beating until the batter is just mixed.

Spoon half of the batter into the pan and sprinkle with 1/3 of the streusel.

Spoon on the remaining batter and smooth out to an even layer.

Sprinkle the remaining streusel evenly on top.

Pat it down gently.

Bake until the top of the cake is firm and the streusel is crisp and golden brown, (a skewer inserted into the center of the cake should come out clean), about 40 to 45 minutes.

Cool for 15 minutes in the pan on a wire rack.

If using a bundt pan, invert the cake onto a wire rack and then invert it back onto a serving platter so that the streusel side is on top.

Dust with powdered sugar and serve warm.