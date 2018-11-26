  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes

Gelegtes Kraut

By
Editor
A classic German recipe
Gelegtes Kraut
iStock

This old-school sauerkraut casserole recipe was submitted to my family's cookbook by my Oma Menyes. It's the epitome of German cooking.

8
Servings
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

  • 1 Pound ground pork
  • 1 Pound ground sausage spiced with sage
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 1 head cabbage, chopped
  • 1 Tablespoon oil
  • 1/4 Cup water
  • 32 Ounces old-fashioned sauerkraut, preferably Vlasic
  • 1 Tablespoon oil
  • 1/4 Cup water
  • 1 Cup rice
  • Sour cream

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 F.

Cook rice according to package directions.

Brown ground pork and sausage. Drain fat. Season with salt and pepper.

In a 3-quart sauce pan, add 1 tablespoon oil. Add shredded cabbage. Pour 1/4 cup water over cabbage. Cook, uncovered, over medium heat until cabbage is tender, approximately 30 minutes.

Drain canned sauerkraut, rinse with water if desired.

In a separate saucepan, add 1 tablespoon oil and 1/4 cup water. Add canned sauerkraut. Cook, uncovered, over medium heat for approximately 30 minutes. Add water as necessary to keep from sticking.

Combine the two krauts.

In a greased casserole dish, layer kraut, sour cream, pork and rice. Repeat layers.

Top with kraut and sour cream.

Bake 30 minutes, or until bubbly.

Sauerkraut Shopping Tip

Look for vegetables that are firm and bright in color – avoid those that are wilted or have wrinkled skins, which are signs of age.

Sauerkraut Cooking Tip

Different vegetables have different cooking times – cook each type separately and then combine.

Tags
sauerkraut
holidays
casserole