Gelegtes Kraut

Preheat oven to 400 F.

Cook rice according to package directions.

Brown ground pork and sausage. Drain fat. Season with salt and pepper.

In a 3-quart sauce pan, add 1 tablespoon oil. Add shredded cabbage. Pour 1/4 cup water over cabbage. Cook, uncovered, over medium heat until cabbage is tender, approximately 30 minutes.

Drain canned sauerkraut, rinse with water if desired.

In a separate saucepan, add 1 tablespoon oil and 1/4 cup water. Add canned sauerkraut. Cook, uncovered, over medium heat for approximately 30 minutes. Add water as necessary to keep from sticking.

Combine the two krauts.

In a greased casserole dish, layer kraut, sour cream, pork and rice. Repeat layers.

Top with kraut and sour cream.

Bake 30 minutes, or until bubbly.