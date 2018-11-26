Gelegtes Kraut

Ingredients
- 1 Pound ground pork
- 1 Pound ground sausage spiced with sage
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1 head cabbage, chopped
- 1 Tablespoon oil
- 1/4 Cup water
- 32 Ounces old-fashioned sauerkraut, preferably Vlasic
- 1 Tablespoon oil
- 1/4 Cup water
- 1 Cup rice
- Sour cream
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 F.
Cook rice according to package directions.
Brown ground pork and sausage. Drain fat. Season with salt and pepper.
In a 3-quart sauce pan, add 1 tablespoon oil. Add shredded cabbage. Pour 1/4 cup water over cabbage. Cook, uncovered, over medium heat until cabbage is tender, approximately 30 minutes.
Drain canned sauerkraut, rinse with water if desired.
In a separate saucepan, add 1 tablespoon oil and 1/4 cup water. Add canned sauerkraut. Cook, uncovered, over medium heat for approximately 30 minutes. Add water as necessary to keep from sticking.
Combine the two krauts.
In a greased casserole dish, layer kraut, sour cream, pork and rice. Repeat layers.
Top with kraut and sour cream.
Bake 30 minutes, or until bubbly.