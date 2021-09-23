The key to these fluffy, garlicky knots: don’t overwork the dough, be gentle, and use oil but no flour for forming the dough. These garlic rolls are heavenly when served warm right from the oven.
This recipe is from Angelo’s Pizza Restaurant in Cooper City, Florida, and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 18 Ounces pizza dough (homemade or store-bought)
- 1 Ounce olive oil, plus more for bowl and brushing raw dough
- 4 Ounces margarine, melted
- 1 Tablespoon minced garlic
- Pinch of oregano
- Grated pecorino, for sprinkling
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
Directions
Step 1: Grease a medium bowl with olive oil. Place 18 ounces pizza dough in bowl and loosely cover with plastic wrap. Allow to rest 30 minutes and come to room temperature.
Step 2: Line a baking sheet with parchment paper, set aside.
Step 3: Transfer dough to a clean, lightly-oiled work surface. Cut half way through the ball of dough being careful not to cut all the way through. Stretch and pat the dough out to an 18-inch long rectangle about 3-inches wide. Cut into eighteen 1-inch-by-3-inch strips. Gently tie strips into knots and place on prepared baking sheet, leaving a few inches between knots.
Step 4: Brush knots lightly with olive oil and cover loosely with plastic wrap until doubled in size, about 1 hour.
Step 5: Preheat oven to 450 F.
Step 6: Using a small bowl, combine 1 ounce olive oil, 4 ounces melted margarine, 1 tablespoon minced garlic and a pinch of oregano. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Set aside.
Step 7: Bake rolls until golden brown, about 12 to 15 minutes. Immediately brush with margarine mixture. Sprinkle with grated pecorino cheese and serve warm.