Step 1: Grease a medium bowl with olive oil. Place 18 ounces pizza dough in bowl and loosely cover with plastic wrap. Allow to rest 30 minutes and come to room temperature.

Step 2: Line a baking sheet with parchment paper, set aside.

Step 3: Transfer dough to a clean, lightly-oiled work surface. Cut half way through the ball of dough being careful not to cut all the way through. Stretch and pat the dough out to an 18-inch long rectangle about 3-inches wide. Cut into eighteen 1-inch-by-3-inch strips. Gently tie strips into knots and place on prepared baking sheet, leaving a few inches between knots.

Step 4: Brush knots lightly with olive oil and cover loosely with plastic wrap until doubled in size, about 1 hour.

Step 5: Preheat oven to 450 F.

Step 6: Using a small bowl, combine 1 ounce olive oil, 4 ounces melted margarine, 1 tablespoon minced garlic and a pinch of oregano. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Set aside.

Step 7: Bake rolls until golden brown, about 12 to 15 minutes. Immediately brush with margarine mixture. Sprinkle with grated pecorino cheese and serve warm.