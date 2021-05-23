Celebrate the warm-weather with this refreshing punch. Featuring blackberry vodka, hard apple cider, rhubarb and herbs, it makes for an ideal party sipper. Garnish it with more fresh herbs, citrus and berries.
This recipe is by Connor Rasmussen of Woodberry Kitchen in Baltimore, Maryland, and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.
Ingredients
- 2 handfuls diced rhubarb
- 2 Tablespoons powdered sugar (to taste)
- 8 Ounces blackberry-infused vodka
- 4 Ounces dry gin
- 2 Ounces rhubarb liquor
- 4 Ounces hard sparkling apple cider
- 4 Ounces fresh-squeezed lemon juice
- 4 Ounces cranberry simple syrup
- Handful of fresh herbs
Directions
Step 1: To a pitcher or punch bowl, add 2 handfuls of diced rhubarb and 2 tablespoons powdered sugar. Muddle until the sugar is completely dissolved in the rhubarb juice.
Step 2: Add 8 ounces blackberry-infused vodka, 4 ounces dry gin, 2 ounces rhubarb liquor, 4 ounces hard sparkling apple cider, 4 ounces fresh-squeezed lemon juice and 4 ounces cranberry simple syrup.
Step 3: Fill the pitcher or punch bowl with ice. Stir for 1 to 1 1/2 minutes. Garnish with fragrant herbs, such as mint or tarragon, and more fruit, if desired.