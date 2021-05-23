  1. Home
5
1 rating

Garden Party Punch

May 23, 2021 | 10:00pm
Add a little punch to your next get-together
Garden Party Punch recipe - The Daily Meal
Sarsmis/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Celebrate the warm-weather with this refreshing punch. Featuring blackberry vodka, hard apple cider, rhubarb and herbs, it makes for an ideal party sipper. Garnish it with more fresh herbs, citrus and berries.

This recipe is by Connor Rasmussen of Woodberry Kitchen in Baltimore, Maryland, and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.

Ready in
10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
0
(cook time)
8
Servings
161
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 handfuls diced rhubarb
  • 2 Tablespoons powdered sugar (to taste)
  • 8 Ounces blackberry-infused vodka
  • 4 Ounces dry gin
  • 2 Ounces rhubarb liquor
  • 4 Ounces hard sparkling apple cider
  • 4 Ounces fresh-squeezed lemon juice
  • 4 Ounces cranberry simple syrup
  • Handful of fresh herbs

Directions

Step 1: To a pitcher or punch bowl, add 2 handfuls of diced rhubarb and 2 tablespoons powdered sugar. Muddle until the sugar is completely dissolved in the rhubarb juice.

Step 2: Add 8 ounces blackberry-infused vodka, 4 ounces dry gin, 2 ounces rhubarb liquor, 4 ounces hard sparkling apple cider, 4 ounces fresh-squeezed lemon juice and 4 ounces cranberry simple syrup.

Step 3: Fill the pitcher or punch bowl with ice. Stir for 1 to 1 1/2 minutes. Garnish with fragrant herbs, such as mint or tarragon, and more fruit, if desired.

