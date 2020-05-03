Fusilli and Broccoli Casserole

Preheat the oven to 450°F. Heat a large pot of salted water to boiling on high. Wash and dry the fresh produce. Cut off and discard the bottom 1/2 inch of the broccoli stem; roughly chop the broccoli. Peel and medium dice the onion and carrots. Medium dice the celery. Keeping them separate, grate the asiago cheeseand fontina cheese on the large side of a box grater.

In a large pan, heat 2 teaspoons of olive oil on medium-high until hot. Add the chopped broccoli, diced onion, carrots, and celery, and spice blend; season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, 8 to 10 minutes, or until slightly softened. Add 1/3 cup of water; season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring frequently, 3 to 4 minutes, or until the vegetables are softened and the water has cooked off. Turn off the heat.

While the vegetables cook, add the pasta to the pot of boiling water; cook 8 to 9 minutes, or until al dente (still slightly firm to the bite). Turn off the heat. Reserving ½ cup of the pasta cooking water, drain thoroughly and return to the pot.

To the pot of cooked pasta, add the cooked vegetables, grated asiago cheese, sour cream, and heavy cream (shaking the bottle before opening). Stir to thoroughly combine; season with salt and pepper to taste. Transfer to a baking dish and evenly top with the grated fontina cheese.

Bake the casserole 5 to 7 minutes, or until the cheese is melted. Remove from the oven and top with the crispy onions. Let stand for at least 2 minutes before serving. Enjoy!