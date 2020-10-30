fruit and nut dark chocolate bark

Cover a large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.

In a medium-sized bowl, melt chocolate and sugar in a microwave-safe bowl for one minute. Stir and then microwave in 15-second increments, stirring after each one, until chocolate is smooth and there are no lumps.2

Spread chocolate evenly over center area of baking sheet using a rubber spatula. Chocolate should be about 1/4-inch thick.3

Sprinkle nuts, coconut flakes, and dried fruit evenly over chocolate. Lastly, sprinkle flaked sea salt on top.4

Allow chocolate to cool at room temperature, until completely hardened, about 2 hours. Once chocolate is hard, use your hands to break it into pieces.5