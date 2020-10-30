fruit and nut dark chocolate bark

This lightly sweetened dark chocolate bark is loaded with dried fruit and nuts. Feel free to use whatever dried fruits and nuts you have on hand to avoid an extra trip to the store.
Recipe courtesy of Jessica Segarra/Imperial Sugar.
Ingredients
- 16 Ounces dark chocolate chips or chopped chocolate (around 60% cacao content)
- 1 Tablespoon Imperial Sugar Extra Fine Granulated Sugar
- 1/2 Cup chopped mixed nuts (suggestions: pistachios and almonds)
- 3 Tablespoons coconut flakes
- 1/3 Cup dried fruit (suggestions, cranberries, apricots, goji berries or candied ginger)
- 1 Teaspoon flaky sea salt
Directions
Cover a large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.
In a medium-sized bowl, melt chocolate and sugar in a microwave-safe bowl for one minute. Stir and then microwave in 15-second increments, stirring after each one, until chocolate is smooth and there are no lumps.2
Spread chocolate evenly over center area of baking sheet using a rubber spatula. Chocolate should be about 1/4-inch thick.3
Sprinkle nuts, coconut flakes, and dried fruit evenly over chocolate. Lastly, sprinkle flaked sea salt on top.4
Allow chocolate to cool at room temperature, until completely hardened, about 2 hours. Once chocolate is hard, use your hands to break it into pieces.5