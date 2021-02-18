Friendship Cookies

February 18, 2021
Agnes Da Costa won fourth place for this recipe in the 1995 contest.
- Yield: 10 large or 40 small cookies
Ingredients
- 21/4 Cups unsifted all-purpose flour
- 3/4 Cups vegetable oil
- 1/2 Cup sugar
- 1 large egg
- 1/4 Cup each: pure maple syrup, sorghum molasses
- 2 Teaspoons baking soda
- 1 Teaspoon ground ginger
- 1/2 Teaspoon each: cinnamon, ground cardamom
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- Additional sugar for coating
Directions
1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Have ungreased baking sheet(s) ready.
2. Combine all ingredients, except sugar for coating, in large bowl of an electric mixer. Beat on low speed until combined. Refrigerate to firm dough slightly, about 20 minutes.
3. Roll into large balls, using 1/4 cup dough each for large cookies or a scant tablespoon for smaller cookies (dough will be soft). Roll in additional sugar to coat. Arrange on baking sheet, spacing them 3 inches apart.
4. Bake until set, about 15 minutes for large cookies and 10 minutes for smaller ones. Cool on baking sheet 1 minute before transferring to wire rack to cool.