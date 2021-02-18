Friendship Cookies

1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Have ungreased baking sheet(s) ready.

2. Combine all ingredients, except sugar for coating, in large bowl of an electric mixer. Beat on low speed until combined. Refrigerate to firm dough slightly, about 20 minutes.

3. Roll into large balls, using 1/4 cup dough each for large cookies or a scant tablespoon for smaller cookies (dough will be soft). Roll in additional sugar to coat. Arrange on baking sheet, spacing them 3 inches apart.

4. Bake until set, about 15 minutes for large cookies and 10 minutes for smaller ones. Cool on baking sheet 1 minute before transferring to wire rack to cool.