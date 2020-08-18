Fresh Mango Raspberry Bellini

August 18, 2020 | 5:10pm
Courtesy of the National Mango Board
This tropical twist on a classic bellini is perfect for a special brunch or holiday celebration. Fresh mango puree and raspberries take the place of the peach nectar used in a traditional bellini.
Notes
This drink can be served in a variety of drinkware, from a rocks glass to a martini glass.
Ingredients
- 1 ripe mango, peeled, pitted, diced
- 1 Tablespoon raspberries, refrigerated
- 2 Tablespoons mint simple syrup (recipe follows)
- 1 Cup Prosecco, chilled
- 1 fresh mango wedge to garnish
- 1 fresh mint sprig to garnish
For the Mint Simple Syrup
- 1 Cup sugar
- 1 mint tea bag
- 1 Cup water
Directions
In a food processor, puree diced mango until smooth.
To assemble, place raspberries in glass. Top with 2 tablespoons mint simple syrup, mango puree and Prosecco.
Garnish with mango wedge and mint.
For the Mint Simple Syrup
Combine sugar and water in a small saucepan, heat until sugar melts.
Remove from heat, add tea bag and steep for 5 minutes.
Chill syrup.
Servings2
Calories Per Serving690
Total Fat1g2%
Sugar147gN/A
Saturated0.3g1.6%
Protein3g6%
Carbs154g51%
Vitamin A193µg21%
Vitamin B60.5mg36.2%
Vitamin C124mg100%
Vitamin E3mg20%
Vitamin K15µg12%
Calcium65mg6%
Fiber6g24%
Folate (food)153µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)153µg38%
Iron2mg9%
Magnesium51mg12%
Monounsaturated0.5gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg15%
Phosphorus73mg10%
Polyunsaturated0.3gN/A
Potassium684mg15%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg13.6%
Sodium17mg1%
Sugars, added100gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg8.8%
Water511gN/A
Zinc0.5mg5%