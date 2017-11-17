  1. Home
French Lace Cookies (Florentines)
These are wonderfully delicate, buttery cookies!
Nov 17, 2017 | 2:52 pm
By
Editor
Florentines have become exceptionally popular internationally because they are just so satisfying. It's also quite an elegant looking cookie which is great when it comes to making a beautiful tea! You can use pecans instead of almonds for this recipe, whichever you prefer. You can also melt some chocolate down and drizzle it over the baked cookies if desired.

60
Servings
59
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 Cups almonds
  • 1/4 Cup all-purpose flour
  • pinch of salt
  • 1 Cup sugar
  • 3 Tablespoons cream
  • 2 Tablespoons corn syrup
  • 5 Tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1/4 Teaspoon vanilla extract
  • zest of one orange

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F.

In a food processor, blend the almonds until finely chopped.

In a large bowl mix the almonds, flour, salt and zest. Set aside.

In a saucepan, over medium heat, place the cream, corn syrup and butter until the mixture boils. Take the saucepan off the heat and add the vanilla and the dry ingredients. Allow mixture to cool.

Line baking sheets with parchment paper and form small balls with the dough.

Leave 3-4 inches between cookies, these spread a lot once they start to bake.

Bake at 350°F for about 10-15 minutes until they are a golden brown color.

Drizzle melted chocolate over the cookies if desired.
 

