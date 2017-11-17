French Lace Cookies (Florentines)

Preheat oven to 350°F.

In a food processor, blend the almonds until finely chopped.

In a large bowl mix the almonds, flour, salt and zest. Set aside.

In a saucepan, over medium heat, place the cream, corn syrup and butter until the mixture boils. Take the saucepan off the heat and add the vanilla and the dry ingredients. Allow mixture to cool.

Line baking sheets with parchment paper and form small balls with the dough.

Leave 3-4 inches between cookies, these spread a lot once they start to bake.

Bake at 350°F for about 10-15 minutes until they are a golden brown color.

Drizzle melted chocolate over the cookies if desired.

