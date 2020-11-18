  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Flat Gingerbread Houses

November 18, 2020 | 4:53pm
Gingerbread house without the long process
Flat Gingerbread Houses
Courtesy of Imperial Sugar

Though making a gingerbread house can be a lot of fun for the family, the process can be really time-consuming. But this recipe will make the process easier while still enjoying the fun of decorating delicious cookies.

Recipe courtesy of Imperial Sugar

Ready in
20 m
10 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
20
Servings

Ingredients

  • 1/4 Cup butter, room temperature
  • 1/2 Cup light brown sugar
  • 1/2 Cup molasses
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 3 1/2 Cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 Teaspoon baking soda
  • 3 Teaspoons ground ginger
  • 1 Teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/2 Teaspoon ground cloves
  • 1/4 Teaspoon cardamom
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 Cup water
  • Royal icing
  • Candies for decorating

Directions

Cream butter and brown sugar in the bowl of an electric mixer.

Add molasses and vanilla and mix until completely combined.

Whisk flour, baking soda, spices, and salt in a medium bowl.

Add dry ingredients to the butter mixture about 1/2 cup at a time, adding water in between.

Mix until combined.

Wrap dough in plastic wrap and chill in the refrigerator for one hour, or overnight.

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

Set aside.

Roll dough out on a floured board to 1/8 to 1/4 inch thick.

Use cutters to cut out shapes.

Bake for 8 to 10 minutes.

Let cool on baking sheets for 5 minutes, then let cool completely on wire rack.

Decorate with royal icing and candies.

