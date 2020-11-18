Flat Gingerbread Houses

Though making a gingerbread house can be a lot of fun for the family, the process can be really time-consuming. But this recipe will make the process easier while still enjoying the fun of decorating delicious cookies.
Ingredients
- 1/4 Cup butter, room temperature
- 1/2 Cup light brown sugar
- 1/2 Cup molasses
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
- 3 1/2 Cups all-purpose flour
- 1 Teaspoon baking soda
- 3 Teaspoons ground ginger
- 1 Teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/2 Teaspoon ground cloves
- 1/4 Teaspoon cardamom
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1/2 Cup water
- Royal icing
- Candies for decorating
Directions
Cream butter and brown sugar in the bowl of an electric mixer.
Add molasses and vanilla and mix until completely combined.
Whisk flour, baking soda, spices, and salt in a medium bowl.
Add dry ingredients to the butter mixture about 1/2 cup at a time, adding water in between.
Mix until combined.
Wrap dough in plastic wrap and chill in the refrigerator for one hour, or overnight.
Preheat oven to 350°F.
Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
Set aside.
Roll dough out on a floured board to 1/8 to 1/4 inch thick.
Use cutters to cut out shapes.
Bake for 8 to 10 minutes.
Let cool on baking sheets for 5 minutes, then let cool completely on wire rack.
Decorate with royal icing and candies.