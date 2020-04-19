Five-Ingredient Peach & Champagne Granita

April 19, 2020
Photo courtesy of Blue Apron
Here’s the thing about granitas: you might recognize them as slushies or slurpees or shave ice. The nuances are small, but the most important thing to know about this granita is that it makes use of the freshest ingredients–in this case, delightfully ripe summer peaches. Oh yeah, and there's booze.
Recipe courtesy of Blue Apron
Ingredients
- 1/2 Cup water
- 3/4 Cups sugar
- 1 Teaspoon amaretto
- 3 ripe peaches, halved and pitted
- 1/2 of a 750ml bottle Champagne or other sparkling wine
Directions
First, make the simple syrup (from the water and sugar) and let cool to room temperature.
Place the simple syrup, the peaches, and amaretto in the blender and puree until smooth. Add the Champagne.
Pour the mixture into an 8-inch square pan and place flat in the freezer. Freeze until frozen through, 4 hours or overnight.
Scrape a fork through to create crystals, then spoon into small serving bowls. Eat immediately.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving181
Total Fat0.2g0.3%
Sugar32gN/A
Protein0.7g1.5%
Carbs34g11%
Vitamin A12µg1%
Vitamin C5mg6%
Vitamin E0.6mg3.7%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium11mg1%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)4µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)4µg1%
Iron0.4mg2.1%
Magnesium13mg3%
Niacin (B3)0.7mg4.3%
Phosphorus27mg4%
Potassium190mg4%
Sodium4mgN/A
Sugars, added25gN/A
Water142gN/A
Zinc0.2mg1.9%
