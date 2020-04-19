Five-Ingredient Peach & Champagne Granita

First, make the simple syrup (from the water and sugar) and let cool to room temperature.

Place the simple syrup, the peaches, and amaretto in the blender and puree until smooth. Add the Champagne.

Pour the mixture into an 8-inch square pan and place flat in the freezer. Freeze until frozen through, 4 hours or overnight.

Scrape a fork through to create crystals, then spoon into small serving bowls. Eat immediately.