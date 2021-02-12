Braised Fish with Sweet Ginger-Soy Sauce Recipe

This style of cooking fish is popular in Shanghai, said chef Steve Miao. Almost any type of freshwater or saltwater fish can be used. Select whole small fish that will fit in a wok or large fillets. We used small sea bass.
This recipe was originally published by Evan Osnos in The Chicago Tribune.
Notes
Nutrition information per serving: 160 calories, 34% of calories from fat, 6 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 49 mg cholesterol, 3 g carbohydrates, 23 g protein, 824 mg sodium, 0.3 g fiber
Ingredients
- 1 piece (1-inch long) ginger root, peeled
- 2 Cups water
- 2 Tablespoons rice wine
- 2 Tablespoons dark soy sauce
- 2 Teaspoons sugar
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1/4 Cup peanut oil
- 1 whole small fish or fillets, about 1 pound, cleaned
- 2 green onions, chopped
Directions
Step 1: Cut ginger in half; grate one of the halves into a medium bowl. Stir in 2 cups water, 2 tablespoons rice wine, 2 tablespoons dark soy sauce, 2 teaspoons sugar and 1/2 teaspoon salt; set aside.
Step 2: Heat a wok or large skillet over high heat until just smoking; remove from the heat. Carefully rub the remaining piece of ginger over the interior of the wok; discard ginger. Return the wok to the heat. Add 1/4 cup peanut oil; heat over medium-high heat to 350F.
Step 3: Add fish; cook until golden on one side, about 2 minutes. Turn; cook 2 minutes.
Step 4: Carefully discard all but 1 tablespoon of the oil in the wok. Add the soy sauce mixture to wok; heat to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium; cook until sauce is thickened and fish is cooked through, 8-10 minutes. Transfer fish to a platter; pour sauce over. Garnish with green onions.