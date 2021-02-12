  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.666665
3 ratings

Braised Fish with Sweet Ginger-Soy Sauce Recipe

February 12, 2021
By
A taste of Shanghai
Braised Fish with Sweet Ginger-Soy Sauce Recipe - The Daily Meal
chaechaebyv/Shutterstock

This style of cooking fish is popular in Shanghai, said chef Steve Miao. Almost any type of freshwater or saltwater fish can be used. Select whole small fish that will fit in a wok or large fillets. We used small sea bass.

This recipe was originally published by Evan Osnos in The Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
40 m
20 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
228
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
Best Braised Ribs Recipes
5 Amazing Ginger-Based Recipes
15 Easy Fish Recipes for Summer

Notes

Nutrition information per serving: 160 calories, 34% of calories from fat, 6 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 49 mg cholesterol, 3 g carbohydrates, 23 g protein, 824 mg sodium, 0.3 g fiber

Ingredients

  • 1 piece (1-inch long) ginger root, peeled
  • 2 Cups water
  • 2 Tablespoons rice wine
  • 2 Tablespoons dark soy sauce
  • 2 Teaspoons sugar
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 Cup peanut oil
  • 1 whole small fish or fillets, about 1 pound, cleaned
  • 2 green onions, chopped

Directions

Step 1: Cut ginger in half; grate one of the halves into a medium bowl. Stir in 2 cups water, 2 tablespoons rice wine, 2 tablespoons dark soy sauce, 2 teaspoons sugar and 1/2 teaspoon salt; set aside.

Step 2: Heat a wok or large skillet over high heat until just smoking; remove from the heat. Carefully rub the remaining piece of ginger over the interior of the wok; discard ginger. Return the wok to the heat. Add 1/4 cup peanut oil; heat over medium-high heat to 350F.

Step 3: Add fish; cook until golden on one side, about 2 minutes. Turn; cook 2 minutes.

Step 4: Carefully discard all but 1 tablespoon of the oil in the wok. Add the soy sauce mixture to wok; heat to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium; cook until sauce is thickened and fish is cooked through, 8-10 minutes. Transfer fish to a platter; pour sauce over. Garnish with green onions.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving228
Total Fat15g23%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated3g14%
Cholesterol42mg14%
Protein18g36%
Carbs4g1%
Vitamin A4µgN/A
Vitamin B121µg56%
Vitamin B60.2mg12.2%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Vitamin D3µg17%
Vitamin E3mg17%
Vitamin K17µg14%
Calcium21mg2%
Fiber0.3g1.3%
Folate (food)27µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)27µg7%
Iron0.7mg4.1%
Magnesium33mg8%
Monounsaturated7gN/A
Niacin (B3)4mg22%
Phosphorus161mg23%
Polyunsaturated5gN/A
Potassium328mg7%
Sodium570mg24%
Sugars, added2gN/A
Water205gN/A
Zinc0.4mg3.7%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
braise
braising
Chinese
Chinese New Year
Chinese New Year Shanghai
Chinese recipes
fish
fish recipes
ginger
sea bass
Shanghai
ginger recipes