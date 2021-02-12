Braised Fish with Sweet Ginger-Soy Sauce Recipe

Step 1: Cut ginger in half; grate one of the halves into a medium bowl. Stir in 2 cups water, 2 tablespoons rice wine, 2 tablespoons dark soy sauce, 2 teaspoons sugar and 1/2 teaspoon salt; set aside.

Step 2: Heat a wok or large skillet over high heat until just smoking; remove from the heat. Carefully rub the remaining piece of ginger over the interior of the wok; discard ginger. Return the wok to the heat. Add 1/4 cup peanut oil; heat over medium-high heat to 350F.

Step 3: Add fish; cook until golden on one side, about 2 minutes. Turn; cook 2 minutes.

Step 4: Carefully discard all but 1 tablespoon of the oil in the wok. Add the soy sauce mixture to wok; heat to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium; cook until sauce is thickened and fish is cooked through, 8-10 minutes. Transfer fish to a platter; pour sauce over. Garnish with green onions.