  1. Home
  2. Drink
  3. Cocktails and Spirits
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Drink
  3. Cocktails and Spirits
4.5
2 ratings

Finnish Mule

By
Editor
A citrusy take on the Moscow mule
finnish mule
Courtesy of Finlandia

The classic Moscow mule is delicious in its own right, but imagine one with an extra zesty citrus kick. This one’s Finnish because it’s made with Finlandia grapefruit vodka, which hails from Finland. It all comes together with the heart of a mule, ginger beer, and a smidge of lime juice.

This recipe is courtesy of Finlandia.

Click here to see more of our favorite Kentucky Derby cocktails.

Ready in
2
1
(prepare time)
1
(cook time)
1
Servings
130
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 Ounce grapefruit vodka, preferably Finlandia
  • 3 Ounces ginger beer
  • 1/2 Ounce lime juice

Directions

Mix ingredients in a copper mug filled with ice. Stir lightly and garnish with a cucumber slice, lime wedge and ginger stalks.

Tags
Cocktail
drink
Kentucky Derby
moscow mule
Cocktails & Spirits
finnish mule
Nutritional Facts
Servings1
Calories Per Serving130
Sugar8gN/A
Carbs9g3%
Vitamin A0.3µgN/A
Vitamin C4mg5%
Calcium5mgN/A
Folate (food)1µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)1µgN/A
Iron0.2mg0.9%
Magnesium2mgN/A
Phosphorus4mg1%
Potassium18mgN/A
Sodium7mgN/A
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.