finnish mule

The classic Moscow mule is delicious in its own right, but imagine one with an extra zesty citrus kick. This one’s Finnish because it’s made with Finlandia grapefruit vodka, which hails from Finland. It all comes together with the heart of a mule, ginger beer, and a smidge of lime juice.

This recipe is courtesy of Finlandia.

