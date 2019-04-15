finnish mule

April 15, 2019
Courtesy of Finlandia
The classic Moscow mule is delicious in its own right, but imagine one with an extra zesty citrus kick. This one’s Finnish because it’s made with Finlandia grapefruit vodka, which hails from Finland. It all comes together with the heart of a mule, ginger beer, and a smidge of lime juice.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 Ounce grapefruit vodka, preferably Finlandia
- 3 Ounces ginger beer
- 1/2 Ounce lime juice
Directions
Mix ingredients in a copper mug filled with ice. Stir lightly and garnish with a cucumber slice, lime wedge and ginger stalks.