  1. Home
  2. Drink
  3. Cocktails and Spirits
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Drink
  3. Cocktails and Spirits
4.5
2 ratings

The Finlandia Oaks Lily

By
Editor
A step up from your standard vodka cran
finlandia oaks lily
Courtesy of Finlandia

The fruity Finlandia Oaks Lily is a not-so-typical vodka cran. This recipe calls for Finlandia — a vodka made from glacial spring water and Suomi barley in Finland — along with sweet and sour mix, triple sec and cranberry. It is the official vodka drink of the Kentucky Derby 2019, but can be enjoyed year round.

This recipe is courtesy of Finlandia.

Click here to see more of our favorite Kentucky Derby cocktails.

Ready in
2 min
1 m
(prepare time)
1 min
(cook time)
1
Servings
174
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 Ounce vodka, preferably Finlandia
  • 1 Ounce sweet and sour mix
  • 1/4 Ounce triple sec
  • 3 Ounces cranberry juice

Directions

Mix all ingredients and pour over crushed ice.

Garnish with a blackberry and lemon wedge.

Tags
Cocktail
drink
vodka
Cocktails & Spirits
finlandia
oaks lily
Nutritional Facts
Servings1
Calories Per Serving174
Total Fat0.1g0.2%
Sugar18gN/A
Carbs20g7%
Vitamin C37mg41%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.2%
Vitamin K0.9µg0.7%
Calcium3mgN/A
Iron0.1mg0.7%
Magnesium1mgN/A
Phosphorus5mg1%
Potassium22mgN/A
Sodium32mg1%
Sugars, added6gN/A
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.