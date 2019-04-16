The Finlandia Oaks Lily

The fruity Finlandia Oaks Lily is a not-so-typical vodka cran. This recipe calls for Finlandia — a vodka made from glacial spring water and Suomi barley in Finland — along with sweet and sour mix, triple sec and cranberry. It is the official vodka drink of the Kentucky Derby 2019, but can be enjoyed year round.

This recipe is courtesy of Finlandia.

