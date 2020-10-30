Fig Fruit Spread

Cut figs in quarters and then cut crosswise in half. Place in a saucepan.1

Add sugar. If using a vanilla bean cut it lengthwise in half and add to mixture. (If using vanilla extract, add it at the end of the cooking process in Step 3). Allow to sit for 30 minutes to an hour for the figs to release some juices.2

On low to medium heat, stir until thickened, about 20 minutes.3

Keep refrigerated for up to a week or freeze.