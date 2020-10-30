  1. Home
Fig Fruit Spread

October 30, 2020 | 5:29pm
Made with just 3 ingredients
Courtesy of Imperial Sugar

This spread, which uses just three ingrediets, contains much less sugar than a traditional jam but still packs lots of flavor.

Recipe courtesy of Imperial Sugar.

Ready in
30 m
10 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
30
Servings
24
Calories Per Serving

Notes

Makes 2 cups.

Ingredients

  • 1 16-ounce container fresh figs, about 3 cups
  • 1/2 Cup Imperial Sugar Extra Fine Granulated Sugar
  • 1/2 vanilla bean or 2 teaspoons vanilla

Directions

Cut figs in quarters and then cut crosswise in half. Place in a saucepan.1

Add sugar. If using a vanilla bean cut it lengthwise in half and add to mixture. (If using vanilla extract, add it at the end of the cooking process in Step 3). Allow to sit for 30 minutes to an hour for the figs to release some juices.2

On low to medium heat, stir until thickened, about 20 minutes.3

Keep refrigerated for up to a week or freeze.

Nutritional Facts
Servings30
Calories Per Serving24
Sugar6gN/A
Protein0.1g0.2%
Carbs6g2%
Vitamin A1µgN/A
Vitamin C0.3mg0.3%
Vitamin K0.7µg0.6%
Calcium5mg1%
Fiber0.4g1.8%
Folate (food)0.9µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)0.9µg0.2%
Magnesium3mg1%
Phosphorus2mgN/A
Potassium35mg1%
Sodium0.2mgN/A
Sugars, added3gN/A
Water12gN/A
Tags
best recipes
condiment
fig
fruit
jam
jelly
spread
