Fermented Honey and Garlic

Use this garlic preparation when cooking to add extra flavor

Simple ferments that can stay on the shelf to pull from whenever I’d like are my favorite kind, and honey ferments are exactly that. Every workshop we do always ends with me talking about the magic of honey, even though we never plan it that way. People are drawn to the gorgeous jars of honey and bottles of mead on the shelves and never fail to ask about them.

It’s important to use raw honey. Look for this on the label or buy from a local beekeeper.

You can add nigella seeds (Nigella sativa) to the garlic and honey, then look into adding these seeds to other ferments as well, both for their flavor and because they are historically very healing. A gentleman approached me at my stand at a market recently and told me that nigella seeds were said by the Prophet Muhammad to be "good for all diseases except death" and that putting them with garlic and honey was even better. Score! Use of these little seeds is also documented as far back as the time of Cleopatra.

Take garlic-fermented honey as a syrup with some nigella like a medicine, or add it to a hot drink. Use the garlic in your cooking or eat one raw to fight colds. Great for sore throats!

The garlic can be replaced with jalapeño chillies, small red shallots, and a small sprig of rosemary or oregano.

Raw honey is precious and can be rather expensive, but small items like garlic don’t require too much. This recipe is so easy, but you’ll treasure it. — Sharon Flynn, author of Ferment for Good

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Fermentation time: 7+ days

Equipment: 750-milliliter (25 1/2-fluid-ounce) or larger jar with a lid or air-lock system, weight