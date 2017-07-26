Fermented Carrots

Notes

A follower is important because sometimes the vegetables float to the top when you want them to stay under the brine. Find a good system to hold them down, or shove the vegetables in so tightly that a simple grape leaf or folded cabbage leaf becomes a kind of barrier to hold them down. For a weight, another vegetable chunk cut to size is pretty lovely — carrots are perfect for this.

Salt content is important, and in brining we use salt on its own to either draw out water or in a brine with water and herbs and spices. The amount of salt you need for brining is different from when you ferment krauts — too much salt will inhibit the lactic acid bacteria, which we actually want; too little and your vegetable might go soggy. Your salt content will depend on how dense your vegetable is — softer ones like cucumbers require more salt (we use a 7 percent brine) than beets and carrots (a 3 percent brine).

Adding spice is easy and completely up to you, but try to stick to three flavors that generally go together. Don’t crush your spices — keep them whole to limit mold. If you want to use herbs such as cilantro and parsley, use the root or stem part that holds all the flavor – the leaves can get soggy or slimy.

The below flavor combinations are some of my favorites, but just recommendations:

— Garlic, chili, and black pepper.

— Dill, mustard seeds, and garlic.

— Lemon zest, garlic, and chili.

— Lemongrass, coriander seeds, and chili.

— Mustard seeds, chopped shallot, and a sprig of thyme or tarragon.

— Dill and parsley root, fennel seeds, and orange zest.

— Turmeric, pepper, and chili.

— Ginger, coriander seed or root, and garlic.

— Celery seeds, caraway seeds, juniper berries, and garlic.

— Star anise, bay leaf, and pepper.