Farmer's Market Chicken and Vegetables

Preheat oven to 400°F. Mix Seasoning Mix and oil in large bowl.

Add chicken and vegetables; toss to coat. Place in single layer on large shallow foil-lined sheet pan sprayed with no stick cooking spray.

Bake 30 minutes or until chicken is cooked through.

Test Kitchen Tips:

•Use vegetables such as bell peppers, zucchini, red onion, cauliflower, broccoli and Brussels sprouts.

•Try substituting one pork tenderloin (about 1 pound) or 4 salmon filets (about 4 ounces each) for the chicken. Bake until cooked through.