Farmer's Market Chicken and Vegetables

Roasted chicken with vegetables doesn’t get any easier than this. Coated with McCormick® ONE Seasoning Mix – a savory blend of herbs, onions and bell peppers – it comes together on one sheet pan for easy cleanup.
Recipe courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
- 1 package McCormick® Farmers Market Chicken & Vegetables
- 2 Tablespoons oil
- 1-1/2 pounds boneless chicken breasts
- 4 Cups assorted fresh vegetables, cut into 1-inch chunks
Directions
Preheat oven to 400°F. Mix Seasoning Mix and oil in large bowl.
Add chicken and vegetables; toss to coat. Place in single layer on large shallow foil-lined sheet pan sprayed with no stick cooking spray.
Bake 30 minutes or until chicken is cooked through.
Test Kitchen Tips:
•Use vegetables such as bell peppers, zucchini, red onion, cauliflower, broccoli and Brussels sprouts.
•Try substituting one pork tenderloin (about 1 pound) or 4 salmon filets (about 4 ounces each) for the chicken. Bake until cooked through.