4.5
2 ratings

Farmer's Market Chicken and Vegetables

April 19, 2020
This meal practically makes itself
Farmer's Market Chicken and Vegetables
Photo courtesy of McCormick

Roasted chicken with vegetables doesn’t get any easier than this. Coated with McCormick® ONE Seasoning Mix – a savory blend of herbs, onions and bell peppers – it comes together on one sheet pan for easy cleanup.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
40 m
10 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
315
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 package McCormick® Farmers Market Chicken & Vegetables
  • 2 Tablespoons oil
  • 1-1/2 pounds boneless chicken breasts
  • 4 Cups assorted fresh vegetables, cut into 1-inch chunks

Directions

Preheat oven to 400°F. Mix Seasoning Mix and oil in large bowl.

Add chicken and vegetables; toss to coat. Place in single layer on large shallow foil-lined sheet pan sprayed with no stick cooking spray.

Bake 30 minutes or until chicken is cooked through.

Test Kitchen Tips:
•Use vegetables such as bell peppers, zucchini, red onion, cauliflower, broccoli and Brussels sprouts.
•Try substituting one pork tenderloin (about 1 pound) or 4 salmon filets (about 4 ounces each) for the chicken. Bake until cooked through.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving315
Total Fat16g24%
Saturated Fat3g17%
Cholesterol73mg24%
Protein27g55%
Carbs15g5%
Vitamin A303µg34%
Vitamin B120.4µg16.1%
Vitamin B60.7mg54.3%
Vitamin C11mg13%
Vitamin D0.5µg3%
Vitamin E1mg7%
Vitamin K3µg3%
Calcium40mg4%
Fiber4g17%
Folate (food)36µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)36µg9%
Iron2mg10%
Magnesium54mg13%
Monounsaturated7gN/A
Niacin (B3)13mg79%
Phosphorus261mg37%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium480mg10%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg14.5%
Sodium123mg5%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg17%
Trans0.1gN/A
Water168gN/A
Zinc1mg13%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes