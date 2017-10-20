  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes

Fancy Witches’ Brew
What’s it going to do to you? Boo!
Oct 20, 2017 | 4:57 pm
By
Editor
Fancy Witches’ Brew
Maker’s Mark

You may think that a witches’ brew has ghost sweat, toenails, and puppy dog tails in it. But not this one. This one is just delicious.

This recipe is courtesy of Maker’s Mark. Created by Matt Wallace, Mixologist.

12
Servings
58
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

  • 1 Liter Maker’s Mark Bourbon
  • 1 Cup granulated sugar
  • Peels of 3 lemons and 1 orange
  • Juice of peeled fruit
  • 1 Liter strong tea (preferably green tea)
  • 250 Milliliters champagne (club soda can be used for a less fancy version)
  • Freshly grated nutmeg*

Directions

Combine sugar and citrus peels in the bottom of a punch bowl.

Muddle together until sugar starts to clump together.

Let sit for about 2 hours, (while not necessary, this does add a little complexity).

Brew the tea for about 30 minutes, remove loose tea or tea bags and allow to cool.

Add the juice of the peeled fruit, tea and bourbon. Stir. Top with champagne just before serving and stir gently.

Top with freshly grated nutmeg and serve.

*If you can’t grate fresh nutmeg, don’t use the prepackaged powdered stuff. It will turn your punch into a paste. If fresh isn't possible, garnish with citrus wheels or fresh fruit.

Nutritional Facts

Sugar
1g
1%
Carbohydrate, by difference
14g
11%
Calcium, Ca
148mg
15%
Magnesium, Mg
2mg
1%
Phosphorus, P
1mg
0%
Sodium, Na
100mg
7%
Water
106g
4%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.
Tags
halloween
maker's mark
bourbon
champagne