Fall Vegetable Soup

Heat the olive oil in a large Dutch oven or stockpot over medium heat.

Add the onions, carrots and celery and sauté until tender, about ten minutes, adjusting the heat as necessary so that the vegetable do not brown.

Add the red pepper and garlic and sauté an additional five minutes.

Add the tomato paste, oregano and red pepper flakes and stir to combine.

Season with salt and pepper.

Sauté a few additional minutes until fragrant.

Add the tomatoes with their juice and the sugar and bring mixture to a boil, crushing the tomatoes with a wooden spoon to break them up.

Turn down heat and simmer until thickened, about ten minutes.

Add the chicken broth and a Parmesan rind, if using, and return to a boil.

Turn heat down and simmer.

About twenty minutes before you want to serve the soup, add the zucchini and cannellini beans.

Taste and add more salt and pepper if necessary.

To serve, garnish each bowl with a drizzle of fruity extra virgin olive oil and grated Parmesan cheese.