Place the chickpeas in a large bowl and cover with water, leaving several inches of water at the top. Cover with a towel or plastic wrap and soak overnight.

In the morning, drain and rinse chickpeas. Soak oats for 20 minutes in the same way as the chickpeas. After 20 minutes, strain.

In a food processor, blend oats, garlic, onion and chickpeas. Add spices and mix well by hand before pulsing again to combine.

Pour the mixture into a bowl and add sesame seeds and soda water. Mix well by hand until incorporated.

Form the mixture into small patties. Fry in vegetable oil until crispy, about 4-5 minutes per side. If using a deep fryer, the mixture can be formed into thicker balls, if desired.

Serve with a dollop of yogurt.