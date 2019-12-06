These latkes are straight from the holiday menu at Shoo Shoo in New York City. They're a nod to the childhood of Shoo Shoo's chef Shimon Maman, who spent much of his youth in the Middle East. These festive latkes put a spin on the falafel favorite on Shoo Shoo's permanent menu. Serve them with a tangy pomegranate & herb salad and can be paired with yogurt or cashew buter.
Ingredients
For the latkes
- 1 Pound dry chickpeas
- 1 1/4 Cup rolled oats
- 2-3 cloves of garlic
- 1 large onion, roughly chopped
- 1/2 Tablespoon salt
- 1/2 Tablespoon ground cumin
- 2 Teaspoons ground coriander
- 1/4 Teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 pinch chili powder or chili flakes
- 1/2 Cup sesame seeds
- 1/3 Cup soda water
- 1 Cup plain Greek yogurt
For the pomegranate & herb salad
- 1/2 Cup pomegranate seeds
- 1 small red onion, diced
- 3 stalks celery, diced
- 2 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 1/4 Cup mixed fresh herbs (mint, parsley, etc.), minced
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- Extra virgin olive oil, for drizzling
Directions
For the latkes
Place the chickpeas in a large bowl and cover with water, leaving several inches of water at the top. Cover with a towel or plastic wrap and soak overnight.
In the morning, drain and rinse chickpeas. Soak oats for 20 minutes in the same way as the chickpeas. After 20 minutes, strain.
In a food processor, blend oats, garlic, onion and chickpeas. Add spices and mix well by hand before pulsing again to combine.
Pour the mixture into a bowl and add sesame seeds and soda water. Mix well by hand until incorporated.
Form the mixture into small patties. Fry in vegetable oil until crispy, about 4-5 minutes per side. If using a deep fryer, the mixture can be formed into thicker balls, if desired.
Serve with a dollop of yogurt.
For the pomegranate & herb salad
Combine pomegranate seeds, red onion, celery, chopped herbs, fresh lemon juice and salt in a bowl and mix. Drizzle with oil.