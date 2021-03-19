Collard greens are hearty, nutritious, and readily available in the US. This vegan side dish relies on onions, garlic and ginger for its flavor. This would make a great Ethiopian-Jewish addition to your Passover holiday table or a tasty veggie for a barbecue.
Recipe Courtesy Beejhy Barhany, Tsion Cafe
Ingredients
- 2 large yellow onions, roughly chopped
- 4 cloves garlic
- 1 Tablespoon fresh ginger, peeled
- 1/4 Cup oil
- 2 Pounds collard greens, roughly chopped
- 1/4 Cup water
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon ground pepper
- 1 jalapeno, chopped (optional)
Directions
Step 1: In a food processor, puree 2 chopped onions, 4 cloves garlic and 1 tablespoon fresh ginger.
Step 2: In a large pan heat 1/4 cup oil; sauté the onion mixture. Cook until softened, for 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Step 3: Add the 2 pounds collards (they will reduce when cooked) and 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Cook for 20 minutes while stirring, until collards are soft.
Step 4: Add water as needed so collards don't dry out completely and scorch pan. Reduce heat and simmer, stirring occasionally.
Step 5: For extra spiciness, add 1 chopped jalapeno, if you like. Serve with injera or rice.