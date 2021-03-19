  1. Home
Ethiopian Goman (Collard Greens)

March 19, 2021 | 12:22pm
A nutritious, flavorful vegan side dish
Collard greens are hearty, nutritious, and readily available in the US. This vegan side dish relies on onions, garlic and ginger for its flavor. This would make a great Ethiopian-Jewish addition to your Passover holiday table or a tasty veggie for a barbecue.

Recipe Courtesy Beejhy Barhany, Tsion Cafe

Ingredients

  • 2 large yellow onions, roughly chopped
  • 4 cloves garlic
  • 1 Tablespoon fresh ginger, peeled
  • 1/4 Cup oil
  • 2 Pounds collard greens, roughly chopped
  • 1/4 Cup water
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon ground pepper
  • 1 jalapeno, chopped (optional)

Directions

Step 1: In a food processor, puree 2 chopped onions, 4 cloves garlic and 1 tablespoon fresh ginger.

Step 2: In a large pan heat 1/4 cup oil; sauté the onion mixture. Cook until softened, for 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Step 3: Add the 2 pounds collards (they will reduce when cooked) and 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Cook for 20 minutes while stirring, until collards are soft.

Step 4: Add water as needed so collards don't dry out completely and scorch pan. Reduce heat and simmer, stirring occasionally.

Step 5: For extra spiciness, add 1 chopped jalapeno, if you like. Serve with injera or rice.       

