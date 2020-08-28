Line 9-inch pie plate with ladyfingers, cutting to fit as necessary. Brush ladyfingers with orange juice. Set aside.

Beat cream cheese, sugar, rum flavor and nutmeg in large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until well blended and smooth. Gently stir in whipped topping. Spoon evenly into pie plate.

Refrigerate 3 hours or until set. Garnish with sliced almonds. Serve with assorted fresh fruit, if desired. Store leftover pie in refrigerator.