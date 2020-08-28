August 28, 2020 | 1:06pm
Courtesy of McCormick/Katie Goodman from Good Life Eats
The creaminess and spiciness of eggnog is captured in this easy no-bake cream cheese pie.
Courtesy of McCormick.
Ingredients
- 3 Ounces ladyfingers, split
- 2-3 Tablespoons orange juice
- 16 Ounces (2 packages) cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 Cup sugar
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Rum Extract With Other Natural Flavors
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Nutmeg
- 8 Ounces frozen whipped topping, thawed
- 1/4 Cup toasted sliced almonds
Directions
Line 9-inch pie plate with ladyfingers, cutting to fit as necessary. Brush ladyfingers with orange juice. Set aside.
Beat cream cheese, sugar, rum flavor and nutmeg in large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until well blended and smooth. Gently stir in whipped topping. Spoon evenly into pie plate.
Refrigerate 3 hours or until set. Garnish with sliced almonds. Serve with assorted fresh fruit, if desired. Store leftover pie in refrigerator.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving384
Total Fat29g45%
Sugar17gN/A
Saturated15g77%
Cholesterol107mg36%
Protein6g13%
Carbs26g9%
Vitamin A279µg31%
Vitamin B120.3µg12.7%
Vitamin C2mg3%
Vitamin D0.5µg3%
Vitamin E1mg10%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium102mg10%
Fiber0.7g2.8%
Folate (food)15µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)22µg5%
Folic acid4µgN/A
Iron0.8mg4.4%
Magnesium22mg5%
Monounsaturated9gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.5mg3.2%
Phosphorus126mg18%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium175mg4%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg14.6%
Sodium225mg9%
Sugars, added12gN/A
Water55gN/A
Zinc0.7mg6%