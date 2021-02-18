Eggnog Cookies

Rich Ptack and his daughter Sarah received an honorable mention in 2013 for this recipe, which they created after years of baking together. The cookie has a warm nutmeg accent, and its flavor mimics the traditional holiday drink. These cookies bake at a lower temperature than most so that they do not dry out.
- Yield: About 30 cookies
Ingredients
- 21/4 Cups flour
- 1 Teaspoon baking powder
- 1 Teaspoon ground nutmeg, plus more for sprinkling
- 1/2 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 11/2 sticks (3/4 cup) butter, softened
- 11/4 Cups sugar
- 1/2 Cup store-bought eggnog
- 2 egg yolks
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla
Directions
1. Heat the oven to 300 degrees. Combine the flour, baking powder, 1 teaspoon nutmeg and cinnamon in a bowl.
2. Cream the butter and sugar in a separate bowl with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Add eggnog, egg yolks and vanilla. Beat on medium speed until smooth. Add flour mixture; beat at low speed until just combined. You don't want to overmix.
3. Scoop up dough by heaping spoonfuls; roll into balls. Place the balls onto parchment-lined cookie sheets 1 inch apart. Sprinkle lightly with nutmeg. Bake until bottoms turn light brown, 20-23 minutes.