Eggnog Cookies

1. Heat the oven to 300 degrees. Combine the flour, baking powder, 1 teaspoon nutmeg and cinnamon in a bowl.

2. Cream the butter and sugar in a separate bowl with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Add eggnog, egg yolks and vanilla. Beat on medium speed until smooth. Add flour mixture; beat at low speed until just combined. You don't want to overmix.

3. Scoop up dough by heaping spoonfuls; roll into balls. Place the balls onto parchment-lined cookie sheets 1 inch apart. Sprinkle lightly with nutmeg. Bake until bottoms turn light brown, 20-23 minutes.