  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4
1 rating

Eggnog Cookies

February 18, 2021

Rich Ptack and his daughter Sarah received an honorable mention in 2013 for this recipe, which they created after years of baking together. The cookie has a warm nutmeg accent, and its flavor mimics the traditional holiday drink. These cookies bake at a lower temperature than most so that they do not dry out.

  • Yield: About 30 cookies
20 m
(prepare time)
20-23 m
(cook time)
1491
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
12 Days of Eggnog Recipes
The Best Christmas Cookie Recipes: Sugar Cookies, Peppermint Swirl Cookies and More
6 Chocolate Cookie Recipes

Ingredients

  • 21/4 Cups flour
  • 1 Teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 Teaspoon ground nutmeg, plus more for sprinkling
  • 1/2 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 11/2 sticks (3/4 cup) butter, softened
  • 11/4 Cups sugar
  • 1/2 Cup store-bought eggnog
  • 2 egg yolks
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla

Directions

1. Heat the oven to 300 degrees. Combine the flour, baking powder, 1 teaspoon nutmeg and cinnamon in a bowl.

2. Cream the butter and sugar in a separate bowl with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Add eggnog, egg yolks and vanilla. Beat on medium speed until smooth. Add flour mixture; beat at low speed until just combined. You don't want to overmix.

3. Scoop up dough by heaping spoonfuls; roll into balls. Place the balls onto parchment-lined cookie sheets 1 inch apart. Sprinkle lightly with nutmeg. Bake until bottoms turn light brown, 20-23 minutes.

Tags
best recipes