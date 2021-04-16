Step 1: Cut or tear the chard leaves away from the stalks and wash each separately. Cut the chard stalks into 1-inch pieces.

Step 2: Heat a pot of water to the boil. Add salt to the water and then the chard stalks. Cook until the stalks are easily pierced with a sharp knife, about 5 minutes. Remove the chard stalks with a slotted spoon and allow them to drain.

Step 3: Heat the water back to the boil and add the chard leaves. Blanch about 30 seconds. Remove and immediately run cold water over the greens to stop the cooking. Drain well and squeeze out excess water.

Step 4: Roughly chop the chard greens and combine with the chard stalks. Set aside.

Step 5: Heat the oven to 425 degrees.

Step 6: Cook 1/4 cup diced onion in a small skillet over medium-high heat until wilted; add 3 cloves chopped garlic and cook 1 minute. Combine with the Swiss chard, salt and pepper.

Step 7: Put chard mixture into a shallow 1-quart gratin or baking dish. Add 1/2 cup stock. Combine 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese and 1/4 cup bread crumbs. Cover the top with the mixture and dot with a few pats of butter.

Step 8: Bake the gratin until the top is browned and the chard is tender, not mushy, 10 to 15 minutes.