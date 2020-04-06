  1. Home


4.5
2 ratings

Easy Hot Cross Buns

April 6, 2020
Perfect for Easter brunch, picnics or snacking
Easy Hot Cross Buns
Photo courtesy of McCormick

Treat yourself to hot cross buns for breakfast with this easy recipe. Drizzle homemade icing with cinnamon sugar and raisins over buttermilk biscuits for a delectable treat.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
30 m
10 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
229
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 package (8 count) refrigerated buttermilk biscuits
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Cinnamon, Ground
  • 1 Teaspoon packed brown sugar
  • 1/2 Cup raisins, divided
  • 1 egg, lightly beaten
  • 5 Tablespoons confectioners’ sugar
  • 1 Teaspoon water

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Gently stretch each biscuit into 4-inch circle. Mix cinnamon and brown sugar in small bowl. Sprinkle 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon mixture and 1 tablespoon raisins over half of each biscuit. Fold over plain biscuit half onto raisin half. Fold again, pinching edges to seal. Gently shape into a ball. Repeat with remaining biscuits. Place buns in lightly greased 9-inch cake pan, evenly spacing them apart. Brush bun tops with beaten egg.

Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until golden brown. Remove buns onto cooling rack; cool completely.

Mix confectioners’ sugar and water in small bowl. Spoon into small resealable plastic bag. Cut a small piece from one of the bottom corners of bag. Close bag tightly then pipe the shape of an X on top of each bun.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving229
Total Fat7g11%
Sugar14gN/A
Saturated3g13%
Cholesterol20mg7%
Protein5g9%
Carbs38g13%
Vitamin A9µg1%
Vitamin C0.2mg0.2%
Vitamin D4IU29%
Vitamin K0.4µg0.4%
Calcium25mg2%
Fiber1g6%
Folate (food)3µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)3µg1%
Iron2mg9%
Magnesium4mg1%
Monounsaturated0.2gN/A
Phosphorus20mg3%
Polyunsaturated0.1gN/A
Potassium78mg2%
Sodium633mg26%
Sugars, added5gN/A
Trans0.5gN/A
Water27gN/A
