Easy Homemade Healthy Popsicles

Do you know what’s better than snow cones on a hot day? Homemade popsicles. These healthy popsicles are loaded with goodness — so good, you might even let the kids have one for breakfast. Here are a few of my favorite popsicle recipes.
Recipes courtesy of Happy Money Saver
Notes
You can find popsicle molds and sticks in almost any home or grocery store (especially during the summer months), or on Amazon.
Ingredients
Blueberry Orange Sweet Cream
- 2 Cups honey greek yogurt
- 2 Cups blueberries
- 1/4 Cup orange juice
- 1 Tablespoon honey
Pineapple Cream
- 2 and 1/2 cups frozen pineapple
- 3 Tablespoons orange juice
- 1 Tablespoon honey
- 2 Cups vanilla greek yogurt
Raspberry Watermelon
- 2 Cups watermelon slices
- 1 Cup fresh raspberries
- 1 Cup orange juice
- 2 Tablespoons lime juice
- 1 Tablespoon honey
Directions
Blueberry Orange Sweet Cream
In a blender, puree blueberries, orange juice and honey until smooth.
Fill the popsicle in layers as follows: 2 teaspoons blueberry puree, 3 teaspoons yogurt, 2 teaspoons blueberry puree and repeat. Make your last layer a blueberry puree layer.
Hit the popsicle mold on the counter to get out any trapped air.
Then take a butter knife and gently swirl in an “s” pattern a few times. Place the popsicle stick or topper into popsicle and place mold in freezer for 8 hours or until frozen solid.
Pineapple Cream
In a blender, puree pineapple, orange juice and honey until smooth.
Fill the popsicle in layers as follows: 2 teaspoons pineapple puree, 2 tablespoons yogurt, 2 teaspoons pineapple puree and repeat. Make your last layer a pineapple puree layer.
Hit the popsicle mold on the counter to get out any trapped air.
Then take a butter knife and gently swirl in an “s” pattern a few times. Place the popsicle stick or topper into popsicle and place mold in freezer for 8 hours or until frozen solid.
Raspberry Watermelon
In a blender, puree watermelon, raspberries, orange juice, lime juice and honey until smooth.
Fill the popsicle molds then add the popsicle stick or topper into popsicle and place mold in freezer for 8 hours or until frozen solid.