4.5
2 ratings

Easy Homemade Healthy Popsicles

May 27, 2020 | 2:24pm
Simply combine your favorite fruit, juice and yogurt
Easy Homemade Healthy Popsicles
Photo courtesy of Happy Money Saver

Do you know what’s better than snow cones on a hot day? Homemade popsicles. These healthy popsicles are loaded with goodness — so good, you might even let the kids have one for breakfast. Here are a few of my favorite popsicle recipes.

Recipes courtesy of Happy Money Saver

Ready in
4 h and 10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
4 h
(cook time)
30
Servings
63
Calories Per Serving
Notes

You can find popsicle molds and sticks in almost any home or grocery store (especially during the summer months), or on Amazon.

Ingredients

Blueberry Orange Sweet Cream

  • 2 Cups honey greek yogurt
  • 2 Cups blueberries
  • 1/4 Cup orange juice
  • 1 Tablespoon honey

Pineapple Cream

  • 2 and 1/2 cups frozen pineapple
  • 3 Tablespoons orange juice
  • 1 Tablespoon honey
  • 2 Cups vanilla greek yogurt

Raspberry Watermelon

  • 2 Cups watermelon slices
  • 1 Cup fresh raspberries
  • 1 Cup orange juice
  • 2 Tablespoons lime juice
  • 1 Tablespoon honey

Directions

Blueberry Orange Sweet Cream

In a blender, puree blueberries, orange juice and honey until smooth.

Fill the popsicle in layers as follows: 2 teaspoons blueberry puree, 3 teaspoons yogurt, 2 teaspoons blueberry puree and repeat. Make your last layer a blueberry puree layer.

Hit the popsicle mold on the counter to get out any trapped air.

Then take a butter knife and gently swirl in an “s” pattern a few times. Place the popsicle stick or topper into popsicle and place mold in freezer for 8 hours or until frozen solid.

Pineapple Cream

In a blender, puree pineapple, orange juice and honey until smooth.

Fill the popsicle in layers as follows: 2 teaspoons pineapple puree, 2 tablespoons yogurt, 2 teaspoons pineapple puree and repeat. Make your last layer a pineapple puree layer.

Hit the popsicle mold on the counter to get out any trapped air.

Then take a butter knife and gently swirl in an “s” pattern a few times. Place the popsicle stick or topper into popsicle and place mold in freezer for 8 hours or until frozen solid.

Raspberry Watermelon

In a blender, puree watermelon, raspberries, orange juice, lime juice and honey until smooth.

Fill the popsicle molds then add the popsicle stick or topper into popsicle and place mold in freezer for 8 hours or until frozen solid.

Nutritional Facts
Servings30
Calories Per Serving63
Total Fat2g3%
Sugar7gN/A
Saturated1g6%
Cholesterol5mg2%
Protein3g6%
Carbs9g3%
Vitamin A5µg1%
Vitamin C16mg17%
Vitamin E0.1mg0.7%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium31mg3%
Fiber0.8g3.1%
Folate (food)8µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)8µg2%
Iron0.2mg0.9%
Magnesium6mg1%
Niacin (B3)0.2mg1.3%
Phosphorus7mg1%
Potassium66mg1%
Sodium19mg1%
Sugars, added2gN/A
Water45gN/A
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
