Easy Homemade Healthy Popsicles

In a blender, puree blueberries, orange juice and honey until smooth.

Fill the popsicle in layers as follows: 2 teaspoons blueberry puree, 3 teaspoons yogurt, 2 teaspoons blueberry puree and repeat. Make your last layer a blueberry puree layer.

Hit the popsicle mold on the counter to get out any trapped air.

Then take a butter knife and gently swirl in an “s” pattern a few times. Place the popsicle stick or topper into popsicle and place mold in freezer for 8 hours or until frozen solid.