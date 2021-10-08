  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Easy Homemade Barbecue Sauce

October 8, 2021 | 10:09pm
Made from ingredients you probably already have on hand
Easy Homemade Barbecue Sauce recipe - The Daily Meal
HandmadePictures/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Barbecue sauce is one of those condiments that most people just pick up at the supermarket, rather than make at home. But it's actually very easy to make, and is comprised of ingredients you probably already have in the kitchen. Give it a go the next time have a craving for pulled pork or grilled chicken.

This recipe is by Lauren Delgado and was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.

Ready in
15 m
5 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
12
Servings
31
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
How to Get Vitamin C at Your Barbecue with 5 Easy Recipes
9 Homemade Power Bar Recipes
8 Best Barbecue Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 Cup tomato paste
  • 1/2 Cup water
  • 3 Tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 Tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 3 Tablespoons honey
  • 3 Teaspoons ground chili powder
  • 1/4 Teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

Step 1: In a medium saucepot, over medium heat, combine 1/2 cup tomato paste, 1/2 cup water, 3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce, 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar, 3 tablespoons honey, 3 teaspoons ground chili powder, 1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika, 1 minced garlic clove and salt and pepper to taste.

Step 2: Heat, stirring occassionally, until heated through and combined.

Tags
apple cider vinegar
barbecue
barbecue sauce
best recipes
condiment
Easy
garlic
grilling
homemade
honey
quick
sauce
tomato
vinegar
worcestershire sauce
tomato paste
smoked paprika
Easy Homemade Barbecue Sauce