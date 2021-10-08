Barbecue sauce is one of those condiments that most people just pick up at the supermarket, rather than make at home. But it's actually very easy to make, and is comprised of ingredients you probably already have in the kitchen. Give it a go the next time have a craving for pulled pork or grilled chicken.
This recipe is by Lauren Delgado and was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 1/2 Cup tomato paste
- 1/2 Cup water
- 3 Tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 2 Tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 3 Tablespoons honey
- 3 Teaspoons ground chili powder
- 1/4 Teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
Step 1: In a medium saucepot, over medium heat, combine 1/2 cup tomato paste, 1/2 cup water, 3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce, 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar, 3 tablespoons honey, 3 teaspoons ground chili powder, 1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika, 1 minced garlic clove and salt and pepper to taste.
Step 2: Heat, stirring occassionally, until heated through and combined.