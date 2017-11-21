Easy Gourmet With One-Pot Cioppino

1. Preheat the oven to 425°F.

2. For the toasts, arrange baguette slices on a large nonstick baking sheet in a single layer, bake, turning once, until toasted, 8-10 minutes. Meanwhile, combine the mayonnaise, harissa and zest in a bowl.

3. For the Cioppino, heat the oil in an Anolon Vesta enameled 7-quart round casserole over medium heat. Add the garlic, chorizo, onion, celery, bell pepper, fennel, basil, paprika and red pepper flakes. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are crisp-tender, about 6-7 minutes. Increase the heat to medium-high and stir in the wine and tomato paste. Bring mixture to a boil and cook until the wine reduces by about 2/3, 8-10 minutes. Add the tomatoes, clam juice and salt; return to a boil, reduce heat to medium-low, cover and simmer 30 minutes.

4. Increase the heat to medium, add the cockles and cook until starting to open, about 6-7 minutes. Transfer clams to a bowl with a slotted spoon. Add the scallops, shrimp and halibut to the casserole, cover and simmer until just cooked through, about 5 minutes. Gently stir in the clams and cook until heated through, 3-4 minutes.

5. To serve, ladle the Cioppino into 8 serving bowls and top each with 3 toasts spread with some of the harissa mixture.