Earl Grey Tea Shortbread Sugar Cookies

Myrna Ossin's book "What to Do with Your Leftover Matzah, the Fifth Question" compiles recipes for using up the unleavened bread. Here's her recipe for sugar cookies made with matzah cake flour, delicately flavored with Earl Grey tea.
This recipe is by Myrna Ossin and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Notes
For confectioners' sugar: Put granulated sugar in a food processor with a blade and process on high to make a powdery sugar for Passover.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup (two sticks) butter
- 1/2 Cup confectioners' sugar (see notes)
- Contents of two Earl Grey tea bags (about 2 teaspoons of tea leaves)
- 1 1/2 cups matzah cake flour
- 1/2 Cup potato starch
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt (optional)
Directions
Step 1: In a food processor, mix 1 cup (2 sticks) butter and 1/2 cup confectioners' sugar. Add 2 teaspoons Earl Grey tea leaves, 1 1/2 cups matzah cake flour, 1/2 cup potato starch and 1/4 teaspoon salt (optional), and mix until the dough forms a ball, about two minutes.
Step 2: Place dough between two sheets of plastic wrap and roll dough to about 1/4-inch thick. Refrigerate on a cookie sheet until stiff, about 30 minutes.
Step 3: Preheat oven to 350 F. Remove dough from the refrigerator. Use a cookie cutter to form desired shapes. Press scraps together to form more cookies.
Step 4: Place the cookies on a tray covered with parchment and sprinkle each cookie with sugar. If dough has softened, return to the refrigerator for 15 minutes before baking. This will make the cookies more crispy.
Step 5: Bake for 20 minutes.