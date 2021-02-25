Earl Grey Tea Shortbread Sugar Cookies

Step 1: In a food processor, mix 1 cup (2 sticks) butter and 1/2 cup confectioners' sugar. Add 2 teaspoons Earl Grey tea leaves, 1 1/2 cups matzah cake flour, 1/2 cup potato starch and 1/4 teaspoon salt (optional), and mix until the dough forms a ball, about two minutes.

Step 2: Place dough between two sheets of plastic wrap and roll dough to about 1/4-inch thick. Refrigerate on a cookie sheet until stiff, about 30 minutes.

Step 3: Preheat oven to 350 F. Remove dough from the refrigerator. Use a cookie cutter to form desired shapes. Press scraps together to form more cookies.

Step 4: Place the cookies on a tray covered with parchment and sprinkle each cookie with sugar. If dough has softened, return to the refrigerator for 15 minutes before baking. This will make the cookies more crispy.

Step 5: Bake for 20 minutes.