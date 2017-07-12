  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  3. Celebrity Bites

Dragon Egg Cookies
You don’t need to stand in fire to bake up these quick and easy cookies
Jul 12, 2017 | 5:09 pm
By
Reynolds Kitchens
Reynolds Kitchens

These dragon egg cookies won’t hatch into dangerous, fire-breathing beasts. They just simply taste delicious and look devilish.

This recipe is courtesy of Reynolds Kitchens.

12
Servings
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

  • Sugar cookie dough
  • Sliced almonds
  • Icing
  • Food coloring

Directions

Cut egg-shaped cookies from sugar cookie dough and bake on a parchment-lined baking sheet.

Place 1/2 cup of sliced almonds in a zip-top plastic bag. Add 7–8 drops of liquid food coloring and shake until almonds are colored. Repeat with additional colors if desired.

Transfer almonds to a parchment-lined baking sheet and spread out. Bake for 6–8 minutes to lock in the color.

Mix 3–4 drops of food coloring into white icing; the color of the icing should match the almond slices.

Reynolds Kitchens


Frost each cookie, then transfer colored almonds onto the cookies in a scale-like pattern.

Reynolds Kitchens

Tags
game of thrones
cookie decorating
celebrity bites