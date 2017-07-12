Dragon Egg Cookies

Cut egg-shaped cookies from sugar cookie dough and bake on a parchment-lined baking sheet.



Place 1/2 cup of sliced almonds in a zip-top plastic bag. Add 7–8 drops of liquid food coloring and shake until almonds are colored. Repeat with additional colors if desired.

Transfer almonds to a parchment-lined baking sheet and spread out. Bake for 6–8 minutes to lock in the color.

Mix 3–4 drops of food coloring into white icing; the color of the icing should match the almond slices.





Reynolds Kitchens

Frost each cookie, then transfer colored almonds onto the cookies in a scale-like pattern.