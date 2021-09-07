  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Double Salmon and Chives on Rye

September 7, 2021
Punch up your work lunch with this open-face sandwich
A salad of salmon, both smoked and canned, mixed with hot sauce, chopped fennel (for crunch), red pepper and chives, tops slices of rye in this smorrebrod-style sandwich. Smorrebrod (literally butter and bread), is an open-face sandwich tradition from Denmark. This salmon spread also tastes great on a toasted pumpernickel bagel.

This recipe is by JeanMarie Brownson and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
60 m
60 m
(prepare time)
0
(cook time)
6
Servings
270
Calories Per Serving
Notes

Total time includes 30 minutes to chill the salmon salad spread.

Ingredients

  • 1 package (8 ounces) light cream cheese, softened
  • 1/4 Cup sour cream
  • Finely grated lemon zest from 1/2 lemon
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 Teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 to 3 dashes red pepper hot sauce, optional
  • 1/4 Cup finely chopped fresh fennel bulb (or celery)
  • 1/4 Cup finely diced roasted red bell pepper (homemade or jarred)
  • 1/4 Cup chopped fresh chives
  • 4 Ounces smoked salmon, such as Nova salmon pieces, chopped, about 1 cup
  • 1 can (6 ounces) wild Alaskan red or pink salmon, drained, flaked
  • Soft butter, optional
  • 6 to 12 slices hearty rye bread
  • Garnishes: Fresh fennel fronds, shaved fresh fennel bulb, sliced tomato, thin apple slices

Directions

Step 1: In medium bowl, combine 1 package (8 ounces) softened cream cheese and 1/4 cup sour cream. Stir together until smooth. Stir in the finely grated lemon zest from 1/2 lemon, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper and 2 to 3 dashes red pepper hot sauce (optional).

Step 2: Stir in 1/4 cup finely chopped fresh fennel bulb (or celery), 1/4 cup finely diced roasted red bell pepper (homemade or jarred) and 1/4 cup chopped fresh chives. Fold in 4 ounces smoked salmon (such as Nova salmon pieces, chopped, about 1 cup) and 1 can (6 ounces) drained wild Alaskan red or pink salmon. Refrigerate covered up to 3 or 4 days.

Step 3: To assemble sandwiches, spread a thin layer of soft butter (if using) over one side of a slice of hearty rye bread. Top with a 1/2-inch thick smear of the salmon mixture. Garnish as desired. Serve with a knife and fork. (Or top with a second slice of buttered bread, and skip the utensils).

