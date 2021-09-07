Step 1: In medium bowl, combine 1 package (8 ounces) softened cream cheese and 1/4 cup sour cream. Stir together until smooth. Stir in the finely grated lemon zest from 1/2 lemon, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper and 2 to 3 dashes red pepper hot sauce (optional).

Step 2: Stir in 1/4 cup finely chopped fresh fennel bulb (or celery), 1/4 cup finely diced roasted red bell pepper (homemade or jarred) and 1/4 cup chopped fresh chives. Fold in 4 ounces smoked salmon (such as Nova salmon pieces, chopped, about 1 cup) and 1 can (6 ounces) drained wild Alaskan red or pink salmon. Refrigerate covered up to 3 or 4 days.

Step 3: To assemble sandwiches, spread a thin layer of soft butter (if using) over one side of a slice of hearty rye bread. Top with a 1/2-inch thick smear of the salmon mixture. Garnish as desired. Serve with a knife and fork. (Or top with a second slice of buttered bread, and skip the utensils).