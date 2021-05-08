There used to be a hole-in-the-wall place in Hollywood that served juicy, out-of-this-world burgers. Melting cheese and kraut were literally dripping down the sides as well as my fingers and chin. It was the type of place only locals knew about. I don't know if they are still around, but their kraut burgers have lived on in my mind. For this recipe, I decided on using extra sharp cheddar cheese slices and Vermont sharp white cheddar cheese slices for a double whammy of cheesiness. The double kraut flavor comes from mixing half of the sauerkraut in with the ground beef to give the burger an extra punch of flavor while keeping it nice and moist. —Cathy Pollak, Noble Pig

This recipe is by Cathy Pollak and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.