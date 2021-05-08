There used to be a hole-in-the-wall place in Hollywood that served juicy, out-of-this-world burgers. Melting cheese and kraut were literally dripping down the sides as well as my fingers and chin. It was the type of place only locals knew about. I don't know if they are still around, but their kraut burgers have lived on in my mind. For this recipe, I decided on using extra sharp cheddar cheese slices and Vermont sharp white cheddar cheese slices for a double whammy of cheesiness. The double kraut flavor comes from mixing half of the sauerkraut in with the ground beef to give the burger an extra punch of flavor while keeping it nice and moist. —Cathy Pollak, Noble Pig
This recipe is by Cathy Pollak and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 1 1/4 Pound ground beef
- 1 Pound sauerkraut (bag or jar), drained
- 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 5 hamburger buns
- 5 slices extra sharp cheddar cheese
- 5 slices Vermont white cheddar cheese
- 10 slices center cut bacon, cooked
- 2 Tablespoons mayonnaise
Directions
Step 1: In a large bowl, combine 1 1/4 pounds ground beef and 1/2 pound drained sauerkraut. Form into 5 equal patties. (The patties will be more delicate than regular burgers, so be gentle with them.)
Step 2: Cook burgers as desired. I made mine in my cast iron skillet. Season with salt.
Step 3: While burgers are cooking, toast 5 hamburger buns.
Step 4: Build each burger with bun on the bottom, 1 slice extra sharp cheddar cheese, burger, 1 slice Vermont white cheddar cheese, 2 bacon slices and sauerkraut. Spread top bun with mayonnaise before placing it on the sauerkraut.