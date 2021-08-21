Step 1: Choose firm, juicy fruit. Wash it beforehand if you leave the peel on.

Step 2: Preheat oven to the lowest setting, usually 120 F to 140 F.

Step 3: Peel, core, halve or slice the fruit into 1/4-inch thick pieces.

Step 4: Arrange fruit cut-side up in single layers on baking sheets. Dry in an oven set to the lowest setting, usually 120 to 140 degrees, for about 6 hours, turning occasionally.

Step 5: Set fruit out to dry in open air for 2 days. Refrigerate dried fruit between parchment paper layers in covered containers for up to 6 months.