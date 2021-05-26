Dill's refreshing, subtle-sweetness will add a pop of flavor to any dish. Here, it's combined with cucumber, shallots and honey mustard to make a tangy and bright dressing for summer salads, pasta salads and more.
This recipe is by Leah Eskin and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 1 cucumber
- 1/2 Cup chopped shallots
- 1/2 Cup (lightly packed) fresh dill
- 1/4 Cup honey mustard
- 2 Tablespoons white-wine vinegar
- 2 Tablespoons sugar
- 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
- 1/4 Teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 Cup olive oil
- 1/2 Cup canola (or other mild) oil
Directions
Step 1: Peel 1 cucumber. Halve it the long way. Use a small spoon to scrape out seeds; discard seeds. Chop cucumber into chunks.
Step 2: Pile 1/2 cup shallots, 1/2 cup fresh dill, 1/4 cup honey mustard, 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar, 2 tablespoons sugar, 1 clove chopped garlic and 1/4 teaspoon salt into the blender or food processor. Pulse a few times. Swirl smooth. With machine running, slowly pour in 1/2 cup oliv oil and 1/2 cup canola oil until vinaigrette is thickened and glossy.
Step 3: Nice over a simple salad of sliced Boston lettuce, chopped tomato, cucumber and avocado. OK, maybe some crumbled bacon too.
Step 4: Pour into a glass jar. Seal and chill.