4.5
2 ratings

Dill Vinaigrette

May 26, 2021
An easy way to use up your fresh dill
E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune

Dill's refreshing, subtle-sweetness will add a pop of flavor to any dish. Here, it's combined with cucumber, shallots and honey mustard to make a tangy and bright dressing for summer salads, pasta salads and more. 

This recipe is by Leah Eskin and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune

Ready in
5 m
5 m
(prepare time)
4
Servings
542
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 cucumber
  • 1/2 Cup chopped shallots
  • 1/2 Cup (lightly packed) fresh dill
  • 1/4 Cup honey mustard
  • 2 Tablespoons white-wine vinegar
  • 2 Tablespoons sugar
  • 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
  • 1/4 Teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 Cup olive oil
  • 1/2 Cup canola (or other mild) oil

Directions

Step 1: Peel 1 cucumber. Halve it the long way. Use a small spoon to scrape out seeds; discard seeds. Chop cucumber into chunks.

Step 2: Pile 1/2 cup shallots, 1/2 cup fresh dill, 1/4 cup honey mustard, 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar, 2 tablespoons sugar, 1 clove chopped garlic and 1/4 teaspoon salt into the blender or food processor. Pulse a few times. Swirl smooth. With machine running, slowly pour in 1/2 cup oliv oil and 1/2 cup canola oil until vinaigrette is thickened and glossy.

Step 3: Nice over a simple salad of sliced Boston lettuce, chopped tomato, cucumber and avocado. OK, maybe some crumbled bacon too.

Step 4: Pour into a glass jar. Seal and chill.

